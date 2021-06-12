‘Will lift the standard for Bristol City’ – Pearson looking to capitalise on Leeds player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly interested in signing Barry Douglas, with the left-back set to leave Leeds United this month.

The 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer and, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (11/06, 14:24), the Robins are keen to take advantage.

But would it be a good signing for City? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I think it’s a very good signing. Douglas is a top professional and will lift the standard for Bristol City both on and off the field.

If Pearson can get him recapturing the form he showed at Wolves in 2017/18 then wow, what a player Bristol City will have on their hands.

Of course, Douglas hasn’t hit those heights since then, but his role at Leeds was a lot different and he made a real positive impact on the dressing room at Elland Road. There’s no downplaying his role in helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side to promotion.

We’ve got to mention Jay Dasilva and what Douglas’ arrival might mean for him. For me, he’d still be first choice, but I’d view Douglas as real competition, which should only elevate the 23-year-old’s game.

That type of competition for a place at left-back whets the appetite and Pearson would, arguably, have two of the best options in the Championship on the left side of his defence.

There are so many pros to the Robins getting this deal done.

Phil Spencer

I think that Barry Douglas would be a great signing for Bristol City.

The left-back was a big player for Leeds United as they worked towards securing promotion to the Premier League – at least until injury halted his contribution.

Opportunities were limited at Elland Road last term but he certainly made up for it with some dominant displays during a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

The 31-year-old is looking for a new challenge and I think that moving to Ashton Gate under Nigel Pearson could be the ideal place for him to settle down and work towards a potential promotion push in the coming season.

He still has plenty to offer and the Robins would really benefit from having him on board.

Toby Wilding

This is a tough call to make for Bristol City to make over whether or not to move for Douglas in my opinion.

The Scot does have plenty of experience at this level, not least when it comes to wining promotion, which could be useful for the younger members of the Robins’ defence, of which there are several.

However, it is worth noting that Bristol City do already have a couple of left-backs who will be looking to be regular features on the left-hand side of their backline next season in Jay Dasilva and Cam Pring, meaning you have to wonder whether they need another player in that position such as Douglas.

Indeed, given it appears his wages may not be cheap, and the fact that his performances on loan at Blackburn in the Championship last season were somewhat inconsistent, and I do feel as though there could be more suitable options out there for Bristol City to look to bring in to strengthen their squad now the transfer window is open.