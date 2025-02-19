This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There was plenty of hype around Will Lankshear’s arrival at West Bromwich Albion in the winter transfer window, with much expected of the Tottenham Hotspur loanee as he embarks on a first loan spell in the EFL.

Having scored goals for fun at youth level for the Premier League side, the 19-year-old is tipped as a star in the making, with Albion looking to benefit from his talents as they push to secure a play-off spot at the end of the season.

The teenage talent earned a first start for his temporary employers in a disjointed performance against Millwall on Saturday, with a lack of cohesion all over the team seeing him fail to get a shot on target throughout his hour on the pitch.

It is still early days but Football League World’s Albion fan pundit Callum Burgess has shared his thoughts about the new addition.

Will Lankshear transfer hailed as West Bromwich Albion continue play-off hunt

Despite some shaky recent form, Albion still occupy the final play-off position right now, but with seven sides within four points of them below, things are set to go down to the wire in the race for the top six.

Goals are going to be vital between now and the end of the season, and in Adam Armstrong and Lankshear, Baggies have added plenty of firepower to their side for the remainder of the campaign, adding to the likes of Karlan Grant, Josh Maja and Daryl Dike up top.

Having joined from Spurs on the final day of January, Lankshear has the chance to prove he has what it takes to compete in the men’s game over the next few months, although goalscoring chances have proven hard to come by in his first few outings to date.

Having been given half an hour in his first two outings against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers, the teenager has shown plenty of enthusiasm and willingness in the final third, but is yet to find the back of the net, although his performances have offered plenty to be excited about by those at the Hawthorns.

The one time he had beaten the ‘keeper against Rovers, he was adjudged to have been offside, but Burgess believes he has seen plenty to decide that the new addition could make a difference before the end of the campaign.

When asked about the Tottenham loanee, the Baggies fan said: “From what I have seen of Will Lankshear in a West Bromwich Albion shirt so far, I would probably say there is a player in there that will be about to make a decent contribution before the end of the season.

“He played well when he came off the bench in the win against Sheffield Wednesday and was unfortunate not to make more of an impact against Blackburn Rovers where he had a goal disallowed.

“On Saturday against Millwall, he didn’t benefit from a performance where it was quite a dysfunctional team on Saturday, so I think when the team starts to get clicking more, he will benefit from that when a system that the team is accustomed to is in place, and everyone knows their role.

“At the moment, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Albion so that won’t help him settle in much. Although it might seem that he hasn’t done much so far, I think there are glimpses from Lankshear that he might be able to fill in with a decent contribution off the bench at the very least.”

West Bromwich Albion would love to unlock Will Lankshear potential

Lankshear is a player who has been making waves in the youth game of late, with 18 goals in PL2 last season earning him the reputation of being one of the most clinical teenagers in the country.

Will Lankshear 23/24 PL2 record (FBRef) Appearances 19 Starts 15 Goals 18 Assists 1 Goal contribution/90 1.21

With international recognition at youth level, the forward looks set for a promising career at the top, and Albion will be hoping they can help him find his feet in the hustle and bustle of the Championship, and help fire them towards the play-offs.

The attacker has shown he has what it takes to perform at the highest level after finding the back of the net for Spurs in a Europa League clash with Galatasaray earlier in the season, with his movement proving too hot to handle for the Turkish outfit on that occasion.

Early evidence proves he has the footballing brain to be in the right place at the right time to bury chances, and if the Baggies start to click as a unit going forward in the next few weeks, their recent arrival will likely be on hand to make the most of any chances coming his way.