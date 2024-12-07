QPR have made a disastrous start to the new Championship season, despite much promise being held after the back end of 2023-24 under Marti Cifuentes.

The Spaniard earned a lot of plaudits last year for his work in turning around the threat of relegation.

However, the west London club are once again at risk of dropping into League One after a difficult start to the current campaign.

Cifuentes will be keen to turn things around quickly, otherwise his position at Loftus Road could be at serious risk - even after signing a new contract back in September.

Therefore, the January transfer window could prove a crucial period for the club in their bid to avoid the drop into the third tier.

Here, we look at the players that QPR should be looking to sign and sell before the 3 February transfer deadline...

Will Lankshear in

QPR have struggled for goals so far this season, averaging fewer than one per game at this stage of the campaign.

It’s unlikely that the club will have major funds to spend in January unless they sell a high-profile player for big money, which is not recommended given their league position.

So the loan market could be quite prosperous for the Hoops, as they will surely look to bring someone in to help avoid the drop to League One.

Will Lankshear would be a solid option, if that’s the case, as he is ready to now make the step up to senior football.

His lack of first-team experience is a concern, but his level of performance at underage level is enough to make a lot of people excited by what he can do.

Bringing him on loan is a risk, but it could be one that the club have to take in order to avoid relegation.

The 19-year-old has one goal from two Europa League appearances this season, and registered 18 from 19 Premier League 2 games in the previous campaign - he is on the fringes of Spurs' first-team and has made the odd appearance this season, but his future is definitely better served getting regular football for the second half of the season.

Rayan Kolli out

Rayan Kolli has made his league debut for QPR this season, starting, and even assisting, in their 3-1 loss to West Brom on the opening day.

However, appearances have been few and far between in the months since and the youngster could use the regular game time.

The 19-year-old is a very promising talent, but isn’t quite ready to become a major player for the London club.

A loan deal in January would make a lot of sense for all parties, and should be sought.

If he can earn regular minutes in the second half of the campaign, then he could make the step up to become a regular presence in the first team.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner out

Another youngster at QPR that could use a loan move away from Loftus Road in January is Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

The midfielder has been used by Cifuentes this season, but appearances have been hard to come by on a consistent basis.

It is clear that the 23-year-old is on the fringes of the first team squad at this stage, so a temporary exit to get regular game time would be beneficial.

This can give him the proper platform to show QPR what he can do, and potentially earn a greater role in the side next season, or at least raise his transfer value ahead of a possible permanent sale in the summer.