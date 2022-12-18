Will Keane departs: The 2 nightmare scenarios Wigan Athletic will want to avoid in the January transfer window

It has been a disappointing season for Wigan Athletic in the Championship so far.

The Latics were promoted from League One last season but after a bright start to life in the second tier, their form declined and they began to fall down the table.

Leam Richardson was sacked in November with the club in the relegation zone, despite signing a new contract just weeks earlier.

He was replaced by former Manchester City and Liverpool defender Kolo Toure, with the 41-year-old being handed his first managerial job after spells as a coach at Celtic and Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers.

As Toure tries to guide the Latics away from danger, he is likely to want to add reinforcements in January and stamp his mark on the squad.

But with the window fast approaching, what are two scenarios that Wigan will be hoping to avoid?

Interest in Will Keane

There is no doubt that Keane has been the Latics’ standout player so far this campaign.

The striker scored 27 goals last season on the way to the League One title and his impressive form has continued despite the step up in division.

Keane is one of the Championship’s leading marksmen and you feel that he will be key if the Latics are to stay up.

But with the 29-year-old continuing to be prolific, it may attract attention from those promotion-chasing teams higher up the league or even some Premier League clubs.

There are currently no rumours about anyone keeping tabs on Keane and Toure will be hoping it stays that way as his goals would be difficult to replace.

Nathan Broadhead recall

While Keane is the main man up front, Broadhead has also done well since his loan move from Everton in the summer.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for Sunderland last season as the Black Cats were promoted from League One and he has adapted well at Championship level.

With Callum Lang, Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis all struggling for form, Broadhead looks the most likely source of goals other than Keane.

The Toffees will probably allow Broadhead to remain at the DW Stadium, but an injury crisis at Goodison Park or enquiries from elsewhere could change the situation.