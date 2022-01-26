Will Jed Wallace go? Are new signings on the way? Millwall’s January transfer window assessed

Millwall’s window has been relatively quiet in comparison to many of their Championship rivals – with one new signing arriving and two players departing.

The jury is out on whether Sheffield United loanee Oli Burke will provide a smart signing or another transfer bust but he does look set to get minutes with Matt Smith gone to Salford City and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson joining Bolton.

The future of Jed Wallace has been a talking point throughout the season and particularly over the past month with significant interest in him while Gary Rowett has spoken about bringing in young, quick, up-and-coming strikers.

A lot then for FLW’s Ned Holmes and London Football Scene writer and Millwall fan Ryan Loftus on the Millwall Fan Debate today.

