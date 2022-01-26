Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Will Jed Wallace go? Are new signings on the way? Millwall’s January transfer window assessed

Published

45 mins ago

on

Millwall’s window has been relatively quiet in comparison to many of their Championship rivals – with one new signing arriving and two players departing.

The jury is out on whether Sheffield United loanee Oli Burke will provide a smart signing or another transfer bust but he does look set to get minutes with Matt Smith gone to Salford City and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson joining Bolton.

The future of Jed Wallace has been a talking point throughout the season and particularly over the past month with significant interest in him while Gary Rowett has spoken about bringing in young, quick, up-and-coming strikers.

A lot then for FLW’s Ned Holmes and London Football Scene writer and Millwall fan Ryan Loftus on the Millwall Fan Debate today.

Watch their assessment of the January window so far below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube


