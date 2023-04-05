Burnley could seal their return to the Premier League on Friday, with Vincent Kompany having enjoyed a brilliant first season at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are cruising to the title, and the bonus of winning promotion so early means the recruitment team can start work quickly in terms of identifying targets for next season.

As well as that, decisions will need to be made on players at the club, and Kompany is sure to have an idea of who he wants to keep. However, one man who faces an uncertain future is Wout Weghorst.

The Dutch international joined the Clarets in January 2022, replacing Chris Wood as the focal point in the Burnley attack. He didn’t make the impact many wanted, as the side were relegated, and he was loaned to Besiktas in the summer.

Another move was sorted in the New Year, as Weghorst secured a surprise switch to Manchester United.

Whilst he is a regular under Erik ten Hag, the striker has come in for criticism in some quarters for his overall play and lack of goals. So, with the Red Devils chasing a number nine in the summer, Weghorst could return to Burnley.

Yet, even if he does, that doesn’t mean he will have a future under Kompany, and here we discuss whether he should be sold or kept.

SELL

In truth, this seems the most likely outcome, and it would make sense. Firstly, Kompany has created a real spirit within the group, and Weghorst may not fit in. Let’s not forget, he left at the first opportunity this summer, and he could fetch a fee in excess of £10m, which would be decent business.

You would also think that Kompany wants to bring in at least one number nine in the summer, so there will be fierce competition for places, and keeping Weghorst around as a sub may not be what he wants.

If United makes a permanent move for the player, he is obviously going to push for it to happen. But, even if that doesn’t happen, Weghorst may feel his future should be elsewhere, and Burnley won’t be too bothered if he does go.

KEEP

Despite his size, Weghorst does have qualities that could make him ideally suited to a Kompany side. His main attribute at Old Trafford has been his work-rate and ability to press from the front, which is what the Clarets’ chief demands.

Ashley Barnes has been a focal point for most of the season under Kompany, so the boss also likes a focal point who can link play and do the hard yards. Again, that suits Weghorst, who does make others around him look better.

With his deal not expiring until 2025, Burnley won’t be under pressure to sell, and the reality is that he could be the striker that they need. Let’s not forget, this is a player who has been signed by Man United, and he also plays for the Netherlands, so he clearly has something about him.

So, if Kompany and Weghorst can start with a clean slate this summer, he does have the ability to add a lot to this exciting Burnley team.