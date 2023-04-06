Heading into the summer, there is huge uncertainty over the future of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Scottish forward has had a difficult 2022/23 campaign, heavily disrupted by injuries, but in the background, speculation and rumours over his future have continued to rumble on.

That was always bound to be the case given his current contract situation, though.

Stewart's current deal at the Stadium of Light is due to expire this summer. However, reportedly, the club hold an option to extend this by a further 12 months, which they will surely activate, if they have not done already.

Realistically, that means he is entering the final year of his contract this summer, and with that in mind, below, we've weighed up the evidence for Ross Stewart potentially leaving the club, and also discussed a few reasons he may well stay put.

Could Ross Stewart leave Sunderland?

It must be said that any player entering the final 12 months of their contract could be sold by their respective club.

With the enormous transfer fees that are stake these days, it is simply not worth club's allowing a player to run down their deals and leave for free, and instead, more often than not, they will cash in and retrieve whatever transfer value they can.

That could certainly be the case with Ross Stewart this summer.

The Daily Record reported in January that Bournemouth and Brentford are both keen on the forward and could offer him a route to the Premier League this summer.

A move to the Premier League could be hard to turn down for the player, meanwhile, the sort of fees those top flight clubs can offer could prove to be equally tempting for Sunderland.

Could Ross Stewart stay at Sunderland?

Of course, there is also a chance that Ross Stewart will decide to stay at Sunderland.

Given the injury-hit season he has had, he hasn't been able to put himself in the shop window, so to speak, and so the clubs lining up to sign him, and the fees they are offering, may not be deemed good enough by the Black Cats.

If he does stay, it will surely only be if a new deal is either signed, or looks like being signed ahead of January 2024, though, when Stewart will be free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with other clubs ahead of a potential free transfer that summer.

There is also the uncertainty over his Achilles injury, and how long it could see him sidelined for, which could result in him remaining at the Stadium of Light.

He has been ruled out for this season, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be ready to go for the beginning of next.

Clubs will be reluctant to sign an injured player, you would imagine, so again, this could be further evidence that we could see the Scotsman remain in red and white next season.