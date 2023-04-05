Ilias Chair has been QPR’s standout player in what has been an otherwise disappointing season for the London club.

Could Ilias Chair leave QPR this summer?

The Morocco international has the most goal contributions of any player in the squad this season, combining for five goals and seven assists from 31 league appearances.

This has led to speculation surrounding his future with QPR given how well he has performed in a struggling side.

Neil Critchley responded to questions over whether Chair would remain at the club during his brief time in charge of the team back in January.

There were also reports late last year regarding a potential switch to Aston Villa, although a move failed to materialise.

As we draw closer to the summer transfer window, it may be time for QPR to once again be weighing up their options regarding the future of the playmaker.

Here are the pros and cons of whether Chair stays or goes from Rangers this summer…

Keep

There are plenty of reasons for QPR to do everything they can to keep Chair for another season.

The 25-year old makes this QPR team tick and is crucial to the way they play, with his goal contributions speaking for themselves.

Chair also has a contract until 2025, meaning there is no immediate rush to cash-in on the Moroccan as there is still plenty of time remaining on his contract.

Losing a figure of Chair’s quality would be a huge blow to a QPR side that is clearly struggling and would put manager Gareth Ainsworth on the backfoot when looking to build the squad in his image over the summer.

Losing a fan favourite could also be a big blow given how poor the recent season has been and the low level of satisfaction from supporters at Loftus Road at the moment.

Sell

Chair’s recent form hasn’t been quite to the same level as we saw in the first half of the season, with the forward having scored just one league goal in his last nine appearances.

He may also have the highest potential within the squad to earn a solid transfer fee for the club which could make it worthwhile to sanction a sale.

Ainsworth may feel that sales could be needed to re-shape the squad to his liking, which could mean losing Chair for the greater good.

In that case, then a sale could be the more optimum strategy for the club in the long-run.