Sheffield United will be looking to extend their winning run in the Championship to three games on Friday when they host Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane.

The Blades will be full of confidence heading into this fixture after securing an impressive victory on their travels last weekend.

United defeated Norwich City at Carrow Road thanks to a second-half strike from James McAtee.

One of the individuals who is expected to feature against the Latics later this week is Anel Ahmedhodzic.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, the centre-back has become the subject of transfer interest.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all keen on a move for the defender.

If one of these sides opt to step up a pursuit by submitting an offer for Ahmedhodzic, the Blades will need to make a decision regarding his future in the summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Ahmedhodzic will stay at Bramall Lane later this year or move on to pastures new.

Will Ahmedhodzic decide to stay at Sheffield United?

Ahmedhodzic's future could potentially be dictated by the outcome of the Blades' season.

If United secure promotion to the Premier League, the defender may not feel as if he needs to seal a switch to Newcastle, Villa, Leicester or Wolves as he will earn the opportunity to play in the top-flight next season.

The Blades are currently in a commanding position in terms of the race for a top-two finish.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have a six-point advantage over Middlesbrough and Luton Town and also have a game in hand over these two sides.

Providing that Ahmedhodzic and the rest of his team-mates are able to maintain their composure during the run-in, the Blades should have enough to get over the line in their quest for promotion.

Could Newcastle or Villa convince Ahmedhodzic to leave the Blades?

While missing out on a return to the top-flight could have a significant bearing on Ahmedhodzic's future, the Blades may also face an uphill battle to retain his services if Newcastle and Villa both qualify for Europe.

Villa moved up to seventh in the Premier League standings yesterday and could end up sealing a place in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League later this year.

Newcastle meanwhile are currently vying for a Champions League place.

Ahmedhodzic could be convinced to seal a switch to Villa or Newcastle as he will earn the opportunity to test himself against some of Europe's best teams next season as well as featuring in the top-flight.