“Will he provide value for money?” – Birmingham City target move for Derby County first-teamer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are keen on taking Derby County man Krystian Bielik on loan, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The Poland international can operate both as a centre-back and a midfielder – but hasn’t been able to showcase his versatility in recent years with serious injuries ruling him out of action.

He’s now working his way back to full fitness after sustaining a pre-season setback but with the Rams now competing in the third tier, he could be allowed to leave Pride Park temporarily for a side in a higher tier.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Birmingham City played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? 1-0 L 2-0 L 3-0 L 4-0 L

John Eustace’s side are one team believed to be interested in luring him away from the East Midlands temporarily along with league rivals Watford, who have seemingly identified the ex-Arsenal man as someone who could help take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Taking a look at this potential deal from Birmingham’s perspective though, would he be a good signing for them? And is he someone they require at St Andrew’s ahead of the 2022/23 campaign?

We asked three of our Football League World writers for their verdicts.

Carla Devine

This would be a good addition for Birmingham ahead of next season especially as they have a rather thin squad at the moment and a fairly big season on their hands.

We’ve seen Bielik is able to compete at this level already given the fact he’s made 58 Championship appearances to date so far and given he spent the last three seasons with Derby, he will know what it takes to have the right mindset in a side going through a tough period.

The midfielder hasn’t shown outstanding numbers at this level so far with his most appearances in a second-tier season being 20. However, at just 24 years old, he’ll no doubt have more to give and so far he has shown consistency.

The player made ten appearances for the Blues back in the 2016/17 season so he’ll already be familiar with the club which would make this a fairly easy transfer. As a player with versatility too you can see him fitting into the side well.

Toby Wilding

This could be a rather useful signing for Birmingham to make if they can get it over the line.

Eustace’s side do not have a great deal of options or experience in the centre of the park right now, meaning that is an area they may well want to address before the window closes.

Given he has previously shown a good deal of ability at Championship level, Bielik could be a more than useful option to fill that void, while the fact he has had a previous spell with the Blues could help him settle in quickly.

Admittedly, there may be some concern about his injury record, while the fact that they would be loaning a player from a division below could also raise some eyebrows, since that does not show a great deal of financial strength or ambition.

But from a football perspective, the quality that Bielik provides means he could still be a solid addition for Birmingham on the pitch next season.

Adam Jones

This would be quite a risky addition.

Although he could be a very useful player as someone that can operate both as a midfielder and a central defender, something that will suit Eustace’s side, he has spent a lot of time out injured in recent years.

This doesn’t exactly make him a reliable option at St Andrew’s and though a loan deal may be less of a risk than signing him on a multi-year contract, that loan spot could be used for someone who hasn’t had such a bad injury record.

If Birmingham are intending to rotate him in and out of the starting lineup, this might be a risky signing worth taking a chance on but he shouldn’t be relied on as a starting option in the Midlands.

There’s a lot of unfulfilled potential with Bielik and if he can keep himself fit, there’s every chance he could enjoy a positive campaign.

But whether he can remain fit is the big question. If he can and he thrives for the Midlands outfit during 2021/22, he could be a potentially cheap addition next summer if the Rams remain in League One beyond then, especially with the ex-Gunner having just one year left on his deal at that point.

His wages need to be considered either – because he’s unlikely to be earning a modest salary at Pride Park.

Will he provide value for money? I’m not so sure.