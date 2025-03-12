This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has a wealth of attacking options available to him as he looks to guide the club to a third successive promotion this season.

The Red Dragons have a number of strikers in their squad who are capable of providing goals in the third tier, although Parkinson may have expected a couple of them to have scored more than they have done by this stage of the season.

Steven Fletcher has scored the joint-highest number of goals in League One for the club so far this term with seven, with January signing Sam Smith having scored the majority of his 13 league goals whilst at Reading during the first half of the season.

Defender Max Cleworth and midfielder Elliott Lee have also netted seven goals each for Wrexham in League One so far this season.

Jack Marriott has scored five times, Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer have scored three, while Jay Rodriguez and Mo Faal are both yet to get off the mark since joining the club.

Given the number of attacking players in the squad, it seems likely that one or two players will move on in the summer, especially if Wrexham achieve promotion to the Championship.

Time is up for Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer

We asked our Wrexham fan pundit, Liam Grice, which player he feels is most likely to leave the club this summer and whether he thinks they will be missed at the Racecourse Ground.

He answered with a player who has been left out of the last eight matchday squads in League One.

"I cannot see it being any player other than Ollie Palmer, to be honest," Liam said.

"It seems like his time at the club is over. He does not really get in the matchday squad anymore, even without being injured. There are plenty of options ahead of him.

"We have got six strikers who, in my opinion, should be starting ahead of him, and he is getting to that age now where he is not going to be getting any better as time goes on, so I would really expect to see him move on in the summer.

"Will he be missed? I mean, yeah, probably by the majority of Wrexham fans, but I think I am in the small minority that, over the last couple of years, have not really seen the worth that he has brought to the squad.

"Do not get me wrong, he has scored some important goals and has been involved in a brilliant period for Wrexham, but I will not personally miss him as much as other Wrexham fans maybe will."

Ollie Palmer has played his role in Wrexham's success

Wrexham broke their transfer record to sign Palmer from AFC Wimbledon for £300,000 when they were still a National League club in January 2022.

Just over three years later, he has scored more than 40 goals for the Red Dragons and helped them reach the third tier of English football.

Ollie Palmer's stats for Wrexham (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Promotions 149 42 6 2

He scored a remarkable 15 goals in 21 appearances during his debut season before firing 16 the following campaign as Wrexham won promotion to League Two as champions.

Last season, he netted seven goals in the fourth tier as Wrexham won automatic promotion to League One, but it now seems as though his time at the club may be up at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, even though he is under contract until 2026.