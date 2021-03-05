‘Will have to splash the cash’ – West Brom monitoring 23-goal EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion have reportedly scouted Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of a potential summer move.

According to Bristol Live, the Baggies have been joined by AFC Bournemouth in the race to sign the 26-year-old after scouting him this season.

Clarke-Harris joined Peterborough from Bristol Rovers for £1.25million, as Posh looked to replace the departing Ivan Toney.

The striker has since lived up to expectations, scoring 23 goals in all competitions with 21 of those coming in League One.

He is now said to be worth around £5million, with Albion considering him as a potential target if they are to get relegated from the Premier League this season.

Here, we discuss this potential signing for the Baggies…

Sam Rourke

I’m not surprised.

In truth, I think West Brom will be playing Championship football next season and need to be earmarking players who can help launch a promotion push.

Clarke-Harris has shone this season for Peterborough and has filled the Ivan Toney void well, and it’s no surprise to see teams higher up the football pyramid take note.

He’s strong, quick and has a real killer edge in front of goal, something you could say that West Brom are lacking right now so you can see the sense here.

The potential of a Karlan Grant/Clarke-Harris partnership up-front in the second tier is exciting.

Posh won’t want to depart with their prized asset for cheap though, so the Baggies will have to splash the cash to secure the 26-year-old.

Chris Gallagher

This seems pretty pointless for me.

There’s no denying the striker is the latest one from Peterborough who could impress at a higher level, and Albion will surely be planning for the Championship, where he could make an impact.

However, in Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Hal Robson-Kanu, the Baggies have more than enough options who could get goals at that level. So, I don’t see why they should pay what would be a decent fee for Clarke-Harris when they have those players. I don’t see him as a major upgrade on any of those.

Of course, losing one or two of them in the summer could change things, but that does seem unlikely. The priority for West Brom has to be other positions, and they should put more faith in Grant to deliver as the central striker in the Championship, even if he has had a tough start to life at The Hawthorns.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in West Brom’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Carlton Palmer ever played for the club's academy? Yes No

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a smart bit of business.

It seems highly unlikely that the Baggies are going to survive in the Premier League this season, and it would make sense for the club to look at preparing for life back in the Championship next term.

Clarke-Harris has played a starring role for Peterborough United so far this season, and I’m not surprised to see them edging closer to promotion back into the Championship.

He’s shown that he can be playing his football at a higher level than League One for a number of seasons now, and I’m not surprised to hear that West Brom are interested in landing his signature.

It would be an excellent addition to their team ahead of the 2021/22 season, that’s for sure.