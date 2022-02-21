“Will have to fork out a considerable fee” – Leeds United consider move for Middlesbrough star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The report states that the Whites are one of six Premier League clubs who have shown an interest in the 22-year-old, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, West Ham United and Wolves joining the chase.

Jones has chipped in with a goal and nine assists in 29 Championship appearances this season, proving to be a real attacking threat in the final third, whilst also showing the defensive capabilities that have been required.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Leeds’ interest in the young wing-back…

Alfie Burns

As the weeks tick by, it’s looking more and more like Leeds are going to have to take a look at their right-back options in the summer.

They’ve got Cody Drameh out on loan at Cardiff City, but his future at Leeds seems like it’s going to hinge on whether or not Marcelo Bielsa is still around.

Even then, an added option down the right is probably still needed as they look to move into a new era where they aren’t relying on Luke Ayling.

Someone like Jones would be a superb addition, too.

The Boro flyer is so creative from right wing-back, using his pace superbly to consistently cause problems.

He’d be great in a Leeds side that always try to play on the front-foot.

Jones will be a Premier League player in the future, whether that’s with Middlesbrough or someone else.

That means that Leeds’ chances of signing him might shrink if these next couple of weeks continue to spiral out of their control.

George Dagless

I think it could be a fine signing for Leeds United if they get him.

Jones continues to impress this season and it will naturally come to a point where, if he cannot achieve Premier League football at the end of this season then he might think about moving to a side that should be in the top flight for next year.

Having said that, I don’t think an extra season in the Championship wouldn’t exactly be bad for him as he keeps improving and learning, but it is clear that he has got great talent.

Leeds seems like a club that would be a logical next step for him, too, and working under a manager like Marcelo Bielsa is only going to help you out as a player.

Adam Jones

Leeds are also reported to be monitoring Djed Spence, so having a backup or a new first-choice option in Jones on their transfer target list can only be a good thing for the Whites.

Not only would his speed be a real asset for the Premier League side to give him a different option – but also his versatility with the 22-year-old able to play both on the wing, as a full-back and a more attacking wing-back, playing on both sides.

If Bielsa remains at Elland Road beyond the summer and recruits Jones, it may be a better idea to stick him on the wing at first to allow him to adapt to the demands of the Premier League before seeing him play at full-back.

He did show at Old Trafford that he can cope with those demands defensively – but he had Anfernee Dijksteel behind him and it may take him a while to get used to life away from his Boro teammate if he did move.

They will have to fork out a considerable fee though, so it’s time for them to put up the money needed or leave the negotiating table.