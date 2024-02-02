Highlights Wrexham AFC are planning for promotion to League One with the signing of Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Wrexham AFC are planning for life in League One with the signing of Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town.

The Red Dragons have made an excellent return to life back in the EFL, and even though they sit in second place, an automatic position, manager Phil Parkinson was keen to add more firepower to his side.

Wrexham complete Jack Marriott signing

Wrexham announced early into the transfer deadline day that they had completed the signing of Jack Marriott along with defender Luke Bolton.

Marriott joined the Red Dragons from League One side Fleetwood Town, a club he had been at since January 2023.

The centre-forward made an excellent start to his spell with the Cod Army, as he scored eight goals in 19 league appearances last season.

Jack Marriott's stats per division (As it stands February 2nd, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League One 114 45 8 Championship 111 19 9 League Two 83 22 5 National League 40 16 4

He continued his scoring touch into this season, where he netted five times in 24 league appearances, but the club decided to allow Marriott to leave and join Wrexham.

His move to join the League Two side means it is now five teams in the last four years for Marriott, so he will be hoping his move to Wrexham is his last for a while, as he looks to help the club climb the EFL.

Carlton Palmer: "Wrexham are planning for life in League One with signing of Marriott”

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Wrexham signing Jack Marriott from Fleetwood and whether that addition makes them favourites for League Two now or could it give manager Phil Parkinson an issue.

He told FLW: “Wrexham completed the signing of Jack Marriott from Fleetwood Town late into the transfer window for an undisclosed fee.

“Wrexham sit in second place in League Two on 52 points, with a game in hand on league leaders Stockport County, who are on 57 points.

“Three go up from League Two, so signing an additional striker you would feel they have enough firepower to ensure they are promoted to League One and back-to-back promotions.

“Phil Parkinson will have his hands full in keeping the quality of strikers he has on the books all happy.

“But I’m sure Phil and the hierarchy without taking their eye of the ball are planning for life in League One and the signing of Jack Marriott proves that, with his quality at League One level."

Marriott is an excellent signing for Wrexham

Wrexham were fantastic in the National League last season, and they have continued that form into this campaign.

The Red Dragons have taken to life back in the EFL very well, and along with Stockport, they look a cut above the rest.

It may surprise people that Wrexham have added Marriott to their squad, given that they already have good options in attack, but it shows the ambition of the club that they want top players in every position.

Marriott may have lost his way as of late, but he is still an excellent signing for Wrexham, and he could easily score 10 goals between now and the end of the season, which could help Wrexham get over the line.