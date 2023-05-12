Birmingham City head coach John Eustace has admitted that the club are set to take another look at Sam Cosgrove in pre-season before opting to make a definitive call on his future.

Signed by Birmingham from Aberdeen in January 2021, Cosgrove would have been hoping to set the Championship alight with his performances during his debut campaign.

However, the forward failed to find the back of the net at this level despite making 12 appearances for the Blues in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Cosgrove was sent on loan in the following term to Shrewsbury Town where his struggles in front of goal continued.

The 26-year-old only managed to score three league goals in 32 appearances for the Shrews.

Birmingham opted to sanction another temporary exit for Cosgrove last summer as he linked up with Plymouth Argyle.

Under the guidance of Argyle boss Steven Schumacher, Cosgrove stepped up his performance levels as he helped the club seal automatic promotion by providing 10 direct goal contributions in League One.

Cosgrove is set to officially return to St Andrew's at the end of May when his loan deal with Plymouth reaches a crescendo.

What has John Eustace said about Sam Cosgrove's Birmingham City future?

Making reference to the forward, Eustace has revealed that he will take a close look at Cosgrove in pre-season before making a call on his future.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Eustace said: "I think he will come back in pre-season and we will have another look at him.

"I know he's done very well at Plymouth and that's why we sent him there; to get that experience and show everyone what a good player he is.

"I'm hoping he will come back in pre-season and we can have another good look at him."

Will Sam Cosgrove still be on Birmingham's books when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway?

Unless Cosgrove is able to convince Eustace to give him another chance to prove his worth in the Championship, it would not be at all surprising if he is allowed to seal a permanent exit from Birmingham this summer.

Having previously failed to make a lasting impact at this level in a Blues shirt, there is no guarantee that the forward will step up to the mark when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

With Cosgrove's contract with the Blues set to run until 2024, the upcoming window represents the last real opportunity that the club will get to secure a reasonable fee for him.

The money generated from Cosgrove's sale could then potentially be reinvested into the squad by Birmingham.