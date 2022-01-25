‘Will have a real point to prove’ – Sheffield Wednesday eye QPR deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on 23-year-old QPR centre-back Conor Masterson, according to West London Sport.

Darren Moore has already added Preston North End loanee Jordan Storey to his squad this month but it seems wants to bring in more defensive reinforcements from the Championship.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

It is not the most inspiring signing, but even with the addition of Jordan Storey, Wednesday are still lacking depth at the back.

Injuries have hit the Owls’ defensive contingent hard this season, and especially when Moore likes to deploy a back three.

Masterson has impressed on loan in League One recently, but with QPR lacking defensive depth themselves, if they are willing to let him go I think that speaks to his ability and standing at the club.

A player like Masterson is certainly needed to give Moore greater options, in looking to fill the void left behind by Dominic Iorfa, who has not played since the end of October, with few specialist centre backs available to him at the moment.

That of course, matters a little less with the freedom of playing in a back three, but in providing competition for places, the 23-year-old would be a sensible addition.

Josh Cole

Although Wednesday have already bolstered their options at centre-back by swooping for Jordan Storey this month, they may need to add some more cover in this position due to the fact that Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa are both sidelined with injuries.

Keeping this in mind, making a move for Masterson could be a clever bit of business by Moore as the defender has already illustrated this season that he is capable of competing at this level.

During his loan stint at Cambridge United, the defender made 4.6 tackles per game and won 2.5 aerial duels per fixture.

Whereas Masterson may struggle to overtake Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson in the pecking order at Hillsborough, he could provide some added competition for Marvin Johnson if he makes the switch to Wednesday.

Adam Jones

It’s clear they need another central defender to come in and make a real difference with their injury troubles in this position in recent times – but it is frustrating that they missed out on the signing of Danny Batth.

He’s exactly the type of player they should have been pursuing as an experienced operator who has plenty of EFL experience – and although Chey Dunkley has reasonable experience – the addition of more know-how wouldn’t have done them any harm.

It’s clear Conor Masterson has talent – but does he have the ability to fire the Owls to promotion? League One probably suits him better than the Championship at this stage – and with Mark Warburton targeting a centre-back – the 23-year-old will have a real point to prove to him if he did go back out on loan.

This is why a move could potentially work out for Wednesday.