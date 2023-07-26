Highlights The loss of Viktor Gyokeres is a significant blow, as he scored 20 goals in each of the last two seasons.

Ellis Simms has the potential to fill the void left by Gyokeres and could possibly score 20 goals for Coventry next season.

It is crucial for Coventry to hold onto Gustavo Hamer, as his presence in midfield is vital for another promotion push.

Carlton Palmer has offered his prediction for the upcoming Championship campaign for Coventry City.

The Sky Blues come into the new term as play-off finalists, having narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Mark Robins’ side earned an impressive fifth place finish, but a penalty shootout defeat to Luton Town cost them a berth back in the top flight.

The goal will be to compete for promotion again over the next year, with the club hoping to earn their place in the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

However, it is set to be a competitive second division this year, with several big clubs all battling for a top two or top six finish.

What has Carlton Palmer predicted for Coventry City this season?

Palmer has identified the loss of Viktor Gyokeres as a key difference between this season and the last, but has praised the arrival of Ellis Simms as a replacement for the Swede.

The former midfielder believes holding onto Gustavo Hamer beyond this summer could be key to another push for a promotion place this term.

“Coventry City finished fifth last season and narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing out to Luton Town in the play-off final,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They have lost their talisman, Gyokeres, who has scored 20 goals in each of the last two seasons.

“That is a huge void to fill.

“But they have signed the talented centre forward Ellis Simms from Everton, who had a successful loan spell at Sunderland last season.

“He could quite possibly hit 20 goals next season for the Sky Blues.

“Should they lose Hamer, their talented young midfield player, that would be a huge blow to lose two such influential players.

“I think Coventry will have a hard time emulating last season’s feats, but I definitely think they will definitely be in the play-off fight next season and will finish in the top half.”

Coventry have had a busy summer so far in the transfer window, adding a number of fresh faces to the first team squad.

Besides the arrival of Simms, the Sky Blues have also signed Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Jay Dasilva, Joel Latibeaudiere, Brad Collins and Bobby Thomas.

Further signings may yet join the club between now and the 1 September deadline.

Coventry’s season gets underway on 6 August with a clash against the recently relegated Leicester City.

Can Coventry City compete for promotion again next season?

The loss of Gyokeres is going to be the main talking point around Coventry going into the new season.

But the arrival of Simms could prove a smart replacement for the striker, with the 22-year-old having impressed for Sunderland in the previous campaign.

Simms bagged seven goals in 17 appearances for the Black Cats, so he has proven he is capable of consistent performances at this level.

Keeping hold of Hamer will also be an important talking point. The Dutchman was just as important as Gyokeres to the team last year, so losing him would be a massive blow.

Coventry will be optimistic that they can compete again next season based on their summer business so far.