Will Grigg’s situation at Sunderland becomes clearer

Will Grigg will spend weeks rather than months on the sidelines after Sunderland received a positive update from a surgeon regarding his knee problem, manager Lee Johnson confirmed.

Johnson delivered worrying news earlier in the week that Grigg wasn’t in the squad for the Black Cats’ stalemate at Northampton Town due to the medical team picking up on a long-standing knee problem for the Northern Ireland international.

Grigg has had a troubled time on Wearside since making the move from Wigan Athletic in January 2019 for a £4 million fee.

A prolific scorer at MK Dons and the Latics, Grigg has netted just five times in the league in his two years at Sunderland, and that includes zero goals in the current campaign from nine appearances.

Johnson looked to give Grigg a clean slate upon his arrival, with two of the 29-year-old’s three appearances since the new appointment coming from the start.

The knee problem could’ve potentially ended Grigg’s season or even whole year, but thankfully the prognosis was a lot better.

“It’s good news on Will, or at least the best-case scenario,” Johnson said, per the Northern Echo.

“We were initially quoted that it could be three weeks, three months or nine months, depending on what the surgeon came back with.

“We’ve now been told that the rest period of around three weeks will be beneficial for Will, and hopefully he will be back in the fold after that time.”

The Verdict

With Grigg probably returning around the start of February, the challenge for him now is to find the form he produced for Wigan the year before he joined Sunderland.

That may be easier said than done, but Johnson describing the injury as a ‘long-standing’ one could explain why Grigg has been so under-par since his signing.

A fully-healed Grigg has a point to prove and 12 months after he was almost shipped out to Salford City, the Northern Irishman is looking to go from a Black Cats flop to a Sunderland success story very quickly.