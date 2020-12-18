Will Grigg’s situation at Sunderland as the January transfer window approaches

Quite simply, things have not gone to plan for Will Grigg since his move to Sunderland.

Having joined the Black Cats for a reported £4million back on the final day of the 2019 winter transfer window from Wigan Athletic, Grigg has failed to get anywhere near the form that made him such a familiar name with the Latics.

To date, the striker has scored just eight goals in 61 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, while his all-round performances for the club have so far failed to inspire.

As a result, with a new manager now in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, and the January transfer window on the horizon, it is possible that speculation will start to emerge around the striker’s future again in the coming weeks, just as it did in the summer, when no move ultimately materialised.

Indeed, with Grigg having so far been in and out of the side since the arrival of Lee Johnson as the club’s new manager – Grigg has yet to complete 90 minutes under Johnson – it does seem as though there is still things to be decided with regards to the Northern Irishman’s future.

However, the situation surrounding Grigg’s current position, means you feel a move away from the Stadium of Light at the turn of year does look unlikely at the minute.

If Grigg is to leave permanently, then you imagine the Black Cats would like to recoup a decent amount of the transfer fee they paid Wigan for him, and with 18 months remaining on his contract, they are in a decent position to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

But given the recent struggles Grigg has endured in front of goal, you imagine there won’t be too many clubs willing to take a chance on paying a fee such as that, particularly with the financial challenges the majority of clubs are facing at the minute.

A loan is of course also a possibility, but that in itself would not guarantee an impact from Grigg on the pitch, and there is also the issue of the striker’s wages to consider, meaning clubs could also be hesitant about pursuing a temporary deal for the striker.

Consequentially, it does seem as though circumstances may conspire to keep Grigg at the Stadium of Light beyond the end January at least, regardless of whether that is what he, and maybe even Sunderland themselves, might have been hoping for come the turn of the year.