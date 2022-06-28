Will Grigg training with EFL club after Sunderland exit with move possible

MK Dons could be about to add another striker to their ranks, with Will Grigg training with the club according to the MK Citizen.

The League One side fought towards the top end of the third tier last season and had a Championship promotion firmly in their sights. However, they fell away when it mattered and are now resigned to playing another campaign in the same division.

Now, they will need to add some fresh faces to their squad this summer to ensure that they can go a step further next time and a bag a spot in the second tier. One name who could potentially end up at the Stadium: MK is Will Grigg, who has now linked up with the side to train.

Boss Manning couldn’t rule out a potential move for the player either, as he admitted that a deal is one that he will ‘definitely not say no to but not one he’ll say yes to either.’

The 30-year-old spent the last campaign in League One too, joining up with Rotherham to bag two goals in 19 league outings for the side. He helped the Millers to get promotion, although he suffered an injury along the way but is now without a club.

That’s because his parent side Sunderland have decided to let him go at the end of his deal, with Grigg struggling to get gametime during his last few campaigns with the Black Cats. In fact, the last time he managed a game for the side was in 2020/21.

In order to keep his fitness up, he is now with MK Dons and is training with the side – and Liam Manning has told the MK Citizen that he will look at the striker during his time with the club and determine whether a deal is worth doing or not.

He said: “We’ll have a discussion about it – his priority is to get up to full fitness again having missed the backend of last season.

“But he’s looked really sharp. It’s a discussion we will have at the back end of this week or the start of next week. It’s not one I’ll say definitely no to, but not one I’ll say yes to either. I’ll sit on the fence!”

The Verdict

Will Grigg is only 30-years-old and considering his experience in the EFL and his previous ability to bag plenty of goals at this level, he could be a solid rotation option for MK Dons.

The striker only managed two goals for Rotherham last season, although he only managed a handful of starts because of his injury during the campaign. He’s previously had four League One seasons in which he has managed a double-digit goal haul for teams and so he is well capable of doing it.

His tallies have tailed off in recent years, so he may not be the guaranteed starter or the goalscorer that he once was. Having managed a handful of goals for the Dons during his last spell with the side back in 2020/21 though, he could certainly play a similar role going forward.

The side could perhaps use a bit of promotion experience in their side and another leader – and Grigg could be a cheap but solid option.