Will Grigg has revealed that the plan was always for him to leave Sunderland during the summer transfer window, and suggested that Rotherham United were always his real preferred destination.

It had been clear for most of the summer and the first month of the League One season that Grigg was not going to be able to force his way into Sunderland’s starting line-up this term.

The experienced forward though was still at the Stadium of Light at the start of transfer Deadline Day amid strong reports that Doncaster Rovers were interested in securing a deal with the Black Cats for his services.

However, Rotherham then emerged as another side that were potentially interested in adding the forward to their attacking options ahead of the transfer window closing.

Late into the evening on the final day of the window, an agreement was finally reached between both Sunderland and Rotherham for Grigg and the Northern Irishman was confirmed as the Millers’ latest signing.

12 of these 25 Sunderland facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sunderland were formed after Newcastle United were formed – True or false? True False

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Grigg has now revealed that he always planned to leave Sunderland this summer and that he preferred a move to Rotherham ahead of Doncaster and other interested parties.

He said: “There was a possibility of a move to Doncaster throughout the window.

“It was no secret I was going to be leaving Sunderland.

“Lots of teams were interested. Ultimately I made a decision and that was Rotherham.

“As soon as I found out about the Rotherham interest, it was something I wanted to pursue.”

The verdict

Given Grigg was never really heavily in the plans of Lee Johnson with Sunderland this season it was not a major shock to see the forward depart the Stadium of Light eventually before the transfer window came to an end this summer.

It did seem that Doncaster might be the destination for Grigg at one stage and it seems it was a move that was certainly on the table for the forward. However, these comments suggest that he had his eye on a move to Rotherham ahead of Rovers and he managed to ultimately sort that transfer switch out.

You can understand why Grigg would have wanted to make the move to Rotherham considering that they have just come down from the Championship and have a strong squad to challenge for promotion this term.

The Millers recently beat Doncaster 2-0 at home and that was a game that demonstrated the gap between the two sides at the moment. So, Rovers should not be too surprised to see the Northern Irishman turn them down to make the switch to their Yorkshire rivals.