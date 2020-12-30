Will Grigg and Sunderland: What do we know so far? Is an exit likely to happen?

It’s probably fair to say that things haven’t as Will Grigg would have hoped since he joined Sunderland nearly two years ago.

Having made the move to the Stadium of Light from Wigan on the final day of the 2019 winter transfer window for a reported £4million, the striker has failed to recreate the sort of form that previously made him such a threat for defences at League One level.

During his time with the Black Cats, Grigg has found the net just eight times in 61 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, which is long way from what those associated with the club will have expected from the Northern Irishman.

Perhaps not surprisingly as a result of that, Grigg has found his opportunities this season in particular reduced, while there was apparently interest in a potential move away from the club during the most recent summer transfer window.

As a result, with the transfer market now on the horizon once again, the profile of both Grigg and Sunderland means that speculation could once again abound around the future of the 29-year-old, but looking into the situation, it does feel hard to imagine such a move happen.

Considering how much they spent on Grigg to bring him to the Stadium of Light, you imagine Sunderland will want to recoup a decent amount of the fee the splashed out on the striker.

But considering his recent form, spending that much would be a financial risk for clubs at the best of times, let alone in the challenging situation so many currently find themselves in.

Consequentially, it is hard to see too many wanting to take that chance at the minute, although that may not be something that Sunderland are too disappointed about for much longer.

With the Black Cats having just seen a long list of games postponed for self-isolation reasons, Lee Johnson’s side look set to face a packed fixture schedule during the second half of the season.

Because of that, it is possible they will want to keep as much of their squad together through this upcoming transfer window, so that Johnson himself has the scope to rotate his squad in order to cope with the demands of so many games in such a short space of time.

If that is to be the case, then Grigg may well feel he could be about to get the chance to enjoy more regular first-team football again, and potentially finally realise his potential at the Stadium of Light, if he can play a big part in the Black Cats’ push for promotion.

You feel therefore, that a departure from the Stadium of Light for Grigg in January window would be both something of a surprise, and, given the circumstances, something of a risk for Sunderland.