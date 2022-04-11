“Will give everything” – Gus Hamer reacts after important Coventry City victory over Fulham

Coventry City pulled off an emphatic 3-1 victory over league-leaders Fulham at the weekend and Gus Hamer was full of praise for his side’s efforts, telling the club’s official website that his teammates ‘will give everything’ in games.

The Sky Blues have been flying in the Championship this season and still aren’t too far behind when it comes to the play-off places. They’ve spent the majority of the campaign in those top six spots but now find themselves in tenth, six points away from Sheffield United.

There are still five games left for the club to pull themselves back into the play-offs but their fate is no longer in their own hands. Instead, all Mark Robins team can do is continue to pick up as many points as possible.

They certainly did that at the weekend by pulling off the upset against Fulham. Despite the Cottagers looking unstoppable at times and pulling away at the top of the division, Coventry opened the scoring through Michael Rose and then doubled their lead via a Viktor Gyokeres effort.

Bobby Reid did manage to pull one back for Fulham late on but Callum O’Hare restored the visitors advantage right at the very end of the game.

After such a superb result for the Sky Blues, Gus Hamer has now spoken out to the club’s official website about the effort of his side and how well they have played in seeing off the stout challenge of Fulham. Hamer himself has once again been key to their successes this season with 35 appearances and 11 goal contributions. Against the Cottagers, he managed a further two assists.

He said: “We will give everything, I mean today we played the best team in the league and we won, so you can see that anything can happen in the Championship.

“I don’t think many teams can say that they’ve won the double over Fulham; I mean everybody knows that they are the best team in the league. But yeah, we knew what was coming, we knew that Mitrovic had 38 goals and is a danger.

“Our centre-backs did an amazing job with keeping him off the scoreline. I think as a team we were amazing today.”

The Verdict

Gus Hamer has proven that he is a real asset to Coventry and that he is also arguably one of the best midfielders in the entire division at that.

Against Fulham, most of the play went through him and he was pivotal in ensuring that the three points went to the Sky Blues. Considering that the Cottagers are likely to be in the Premier League next season and that Hamer was arguably the best player on the pitch, it shows the level of player that he is.

The fact that Coventry can continue to call on him going forward means that the Sky Blues rise up the leagues is not bound to come to an end anytime soon. They’ve competed with the best in the division throughout this season and will continue to do so with the squad they have.

If they can repeat similar feats next year, there is every chance the side will compete in the top six again next season if they don’t manage to achieve it during this campaign.