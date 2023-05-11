Former England international Glen Johnson has admitted that he believes that Middlesbrough will emerge victorious in the play-offs later this month.

Boro managed to secure a fourth-place finish in the regular season under the guidance of Michael Carrick as they accumulated a total of 75 points.

Middlesbrough are set to face Coventry City in the semi-finals of this particular competition after the Sky Blues secured their place in the play-offs by sealing a point at the Riverside Stadium earlier this week.

Boro will head to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday to face Coventry, before hosting Mark Robins' side in the return leg on May 17th.

The winner of this showdown will face Luton Town or Sunderland in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 27th.

With Carrick at the helm, Middlesbrough have managed to cause all kinds of issues for their opponents in an attacking sense as they have managed to find the back of the net on 65 occasions in 30 league matches.

The Boro boss will be hoping that the likes of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer will be firing on all cylinders in the club's upcoming fixtures.

What has Glen Johnson said about Middlesbrough's chances of achieving promotion?

Making reference to Boro, Johnson has revealed that he believes the club have enough match winners at their disposal to successfully navigate their way through the play-offs.

Asked by Betfred to name the team who he thinks will seal a place in the Premier League, Johnson said: "I'd probably say Middlesbrough.

"I believe they've got more match winners in their squad, but every team has done so well to get into the play-offs as it's such a bloody tough league.

"I do believe though that Boro will get the job done."

Will Johnson's Middlesbrough play-off prediction turn out to be correct?

While Middlesbrough will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to overcome the challenge posed by Coventry in the semi-finals of the play-offs, they are currently able to turn to two players who have set the Championship alight this season.

Akpom has managed to provide an incredibly impressive total of 30 direct goal contributions in 38 league appearances while Archer has scored 11 goals for Boro since sealing a loan switch to the club in January from Aston Villa.

If these two players, and the rest of Boro's squad perform to a high standard, there is every chance that they will join Sheffield United and Burnley in the Premier League later this year.