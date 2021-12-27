‘Will fit the bill’ – Pundit makes West Brom transfer claim

Former West Bromwich Albion player Carlton Palmer has told GiveMeSport that he feels Daryl Dike would fit the bill for what the club are looking for in the January transfer window.

The Baggies have long been linked with a move for the former Barnsley striker and now appear to be putting their plans into place ahead of an approach for the Orlando City player.

It has been mentioned in some quarters that Albion are keen on either a loan or a permanent deal for the frontman, with any temporary move sure to include an option to buy at the end of the current season.

Now Palmer has discussed the potential signing in depth, as he stated the following recently:

“Dike will fit the bill. He did fantastically well at Barnsley under Ismael. He is now at an MLS club, but the MLS season is about to finish.

“So, it’s a perfect example for them to do a loan. That fits into West Brom’s sort of situation with the money side of things, that they take him on loan till the end of the season.”

Dike has scored 20 goals in 41 appearances across the calendar year of 2021 and is certainly in great form as the transfer window approaches.

His contract with Orlando is due to expire in December 2022, meaning that the MLS club could well be keen to cash in on him next month.

The Verdict

This would be a brilliant signing for the Baggies if they could pull it off in January and it would also send a big statement out to the rest of the league.

Dike proved during his short time at Barnsley that he can perform when it matters in the Sky Bet Championship and would surely be keen to work with Valérien Ismaël once again.

He would provide a great focal point for Albion and would be good at linking up with their other attacking players.

Add to the fact that he is still only 21 and it’s fair to say that West Brom would be acquiring a player who could go on to thrive for them in many years to come.