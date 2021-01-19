‘Will fit right in’ – Many Ipswich Town supporters react to fresh player agreement

Ipswich Town have made their first January signing following the addition of Luke Thomas from Barnsley.

The attacker, whose made 22 appearances for the Tykes this season, has made the drop down to League One and will spend the remainder of the campaign at Portman Road.

Thomas’ most recent Barnsley outing came in their weekend defeat to Swansea City, but the youngster has generally struggled for opportunities this season – with the majority of his time on the pitch this season coming from the bench at Oakwell.

His most recent start came against Norwich City earlier this month, but he’s joined the Tractor Boys in a bid to add firepower to Ipswich’s attacking department following some tricky recent form.

Thomas started his playing career at Cheltenham before signing for Derby, although he was restricted to just a handful of fixtures at Pride Park, and spent time on loan at Coventry City.

And the 21-year-old will be hoping for another successful loan stint, starting with Saturday’s huge clash against promotion rivals Peterborough United.

Here’s how the Portman Road have been reacting on Twitter to their first piece of January business:

1 in hopefully the 1 out is Paul Lambert. https://t.co/A4fwUxVlKu — Will (@1KWillG) January 19, 2021

Overwhelming signing. 1 goal in 57 appearances. Will fit right in #itfc https://t.co/dU7xKY9Iw6 — Daniel Stones (@danielstones543) January 19, 2021

Huge W hopefully will put some spark in this team https://t.co/AINtTjrUcD — Trav (@TravVinyard) January 19, 2021

can’t wait to see him start at left back whilst judge keeps his place! good luck lad. — nath. (@itfcnath) January 19, 2021

Sad inditement of where we are as a club not good enough for Barnsley but good enough for Ipswich .

Lambert out — david lanceman (@david_lanceman) January 19, 2021

Welcome to the mad house Luke #LambertOUT — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) January 19, 2021

https://twitter.com/reganITFC/status/1351545330253393921