“Will either seriously pay off or end in tears” – Huddersfield Town eye 50-year-old as Danny Schofield’s successor: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are considering former boss David Wagner as a candidate for the managerial vacancy at the club, as per a report from James Nursey of the Daily Mirror.

Wagner enjoyed a productive and positive spell as Terriers boss from November 2015 to January 2019, proceeding to lead the Yorkshire club to the Premier League.

The update from James Nursey suggests that a deal for Wagner would not be an easy deal to complete, and subsequently, they are considering several other options at this stage.

Huddersfield currently sit in 23rd place in the Championship standings, having picked up seven points from their opening 10 games.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not Huddersfield should make a move for Wagner…

Billy Mulley

Wagner brought Premier League football to Huddersfield and proved to be a big hit with the fans, so there is every chance that fans will be all aboard this recent link.

Of course, the footballing world moves fast and situations change, however, in the current position Huddersfield are in, they are looking for a safe pair of hands, something that Wagner could provide.

There have been some other credible names through into the mix but at this stage, Wagner is a top candidate who can meet the stylistic, tactical and emotional requirements of taking on this role.

As mentioned in the initial report linking Wagner, it is not an easy deal to complete, therefore, they are right to continue assessing their options, rather than shifting all their resources onto the German manager.

Huddersfield have the squad to turn things around after a difficult start and Wagner is a manager who has the ability to get the team firing once again.

Charlie Gregory

Of all the appointments that Huddersfield could make right now to get them further up the table, you would have to think that David Wagner would be the best and the one the supporters got behind the most. He has previous with the club and he certainly knows how to drag them up the league.

The Terriers want a manager who has the experience and knowhow to grind out results any way they can currently because they won’t want to be dropping down to League One. As long as any potential boss can keep them away from the drop zone, then that will be brilliant. Wagner won’t just get the points but he will also get them playing attractive football. If he can emulate even half of what he did last time he was there, it will be a solid appointment.

The issue is whether he would. He was exceptional last time around and will forever be a part of their history for getting them into the Premier League. However, when former managers come back to the team (or players for that matter) it sometimes doesn’t work out the way you would want. Wagner won’t want to taint his first run there either.

However, as David Moyes has proven though with West Ham, you can easily come back to a side and do perhaps even better. Wagner would certainly put all eyes on Huddersfield anyway if he was appointed.

Carla Devine

This feels like an appointment that will either seriously pay off or end in tears and therefore, I’m not sure if it feels like too much of a risk.

Last time at Huddersfield, Wagner did a brilliant job with the Terriers and he has proven he has the ability to take the team to the top, even if that would be unlikely to happen this season.

However, there’s also no guarantee and things are different at Huddersfield now in terms of the players he has available, this is not a squad he has built up and also there are some big teams in the division now too.

This could work really well and it would definitely get the fans on side which makes it a tempting appointment for the Terriers. However, given his reputation at the club is so good, if this move goes wrong it could ruin that previous relationship built between Wagner and the club.