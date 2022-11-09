“Will drop to the bench” – Sheffield United fan pundit issues verdict on one player’s display v Rotherham

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United left wing-back Enda Stevens will drop to the bench as cover once either Max Lowe or Rhys Norrington-Davies are back fit, Football League World fan pundit Owain Wyse has predicted.

The 32-year-old defender has been a fantastic servant for the Blades – making 200 appearances and featuring for them in both the Premier League and Championship – but has entered the latter stages of his career.

He endured a difficult evening on Tuesday night as United were beaten 1-0 by Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at a sold-out Bramall Lane.

Millers right wing-back Peter Kioso got the better of him all evening – with Stevens struggling at times defensively and not able to contribute much going forward.

“Enda struggled,” Wyse explained when asked for his verdict on the defender’s performance against Rotherham.

“Tactically, his position sense and understanding of the way we play is superb but he is clearly slowing down as he’s getting older and that showed yesterday.

“Going forwards, Rotherham’s full-back Kioso was absolutely brilliant throughout the entire game and he had the measure of Enda.

“We struggled to get anything going down that side. The lack of creativity between Osborn, Robinson and Stevens down that left-hand side is worrying and is certainly something that needs addressing.”

Paul Heckingbottom’s options on the left flank are limited at the moment due to injury – with Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies missing.

Both players will not return until after the World Cup break but Wyse has predicted they will slot into the starting XI in place of Stevens when they are available.

He said: “I think both Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies are ahead of Enda in the pecking order and I believe once those two are back fit, Stevens will drop to the bench as cover.”