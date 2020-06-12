‘Will definitely be a big boost’ – Charlton Athletic injury news update emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic forward Chuks Aneke has recovered from injury and has revealed he is determined to make an impact for the Addicks in the last nine games of the season.

With star striker Lyle Taylor set to play no further part, Lee Bowyer will need all his attacking options as he looks to lead Charlton to safety.

The Addicks are 22nd in the Championship as thing stand – two points and one place away from safety – and will know they have a relegation battle on their hands.

Aneke, who joined Charlton in the summer, has scored once and added one assist in his 13 appearances this term but has claimed he wants to contribute more in the run-in.

💬 After a frustrating season, @Chuks_Aneke is back fit and ready to help the Addicks fight 💪 👉https://t.co/BvxCsTmuVf #cafc pic.twitter.com/rGLOcv6J2A — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 12, 2020

Will he play a key role in Taylor’s absence and can he fire them to safety?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I don’t think we’ll see him that much.

Macauley Bonne is good enough to be the main striker in my mind and then I think we’ll see Tomer Hemed joining him up top.

It’s good to have Aneke back fit so he can help bolster out the squad but I don’t see him being particularly central to their survival hopes at the moment.

Providing everyone else stays fit, he’ll more be playing a role off of the bench and if they stay up this summer I do wonder whether we’ll see him stay put at the club for next season.

George Harbey

It will definitely be a big boost for Charlton to have Chuks Aneke back fit and raring to go ahead of the remaining nine games of the season.

Aneke really impressed me in the first half of the season and produced some really good performances, and Charlton need his presence in the final third, that’s for sure.

For me, he should partner Macauley Bonne up top – the latter has been so prolific in front of goal when he’s been given the chance this season, and I think the pair’s attributes could really compliment each other well. It would be some strike duo.

It’s obviously a massive blow to be without leading goalscorer Lyle Taylor for the final stages of the campaign, but the return of Aneke adds more impetus and firepower up top.

Jacob Potter

It’s good timing to have him back.

Aneke will have a point to prove, and will know that he simply has to hit the ground running when Charlton return to competitive action in the Championship.

I think he’s going to struggle to fill the sizeable void left by Lyle Taylor though, as the out-of-contract forward has kept Charlton in games on his own at times this term.

It’s a real blow that he’s not willing to play a further part in their season, and I think it’ll be a season-defining blow for the Addicks.

Aneke isn’t a bad option to have available for Lee Bowyer though, and if there was ever a time for a player to step up to the mark, then now is that time as Charlton battle for Championship survival.