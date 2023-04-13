EFL pundit Carlton Palmer praised Queens Park Rangers for their comeback against West Bromwich Albion but believes they are facing a defining week in their fight against relegation.

The R's picked up a crucial point in a 2-2 draw with the play-off chasing Baggies at The Hawthorns on Monday.

Albion were 2-0 up inside 13 minutes thanks to Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi, but goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Martin completed an impressive comeback from the visitors, who had further chances to win the game in what was a dominant second half performance.

Gareth Ainsworth's side currently sit 20th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone with five games remaining.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said it was an excellent result for the Hoops, but believes that consecutive home games against Coventry City and Norwich City in the coming week will go a long way to determining whether the club survive.

"QPR needed a result, they needed to stop the rot after four successive defeats and they've done that," Palmer said.

"But their next two fixtures are against Coventry and Norwich at home and then they've got Burnley away, I think these next two fixtures will decide their Championship status.

"I do believe there's only one place up for grabs, I think Wigan and Blackpool are already gone for me.

"So it's between QPR, Reading and Cardiff and I think Reading doing what they've done now, I think their chances of surviving now are going to be difficult.

"QPR got a great result, but we have to also say that West Brom are in a run of form that is not great either."

Will QPR stay up?

The performance against West Brom offered the first glimmers of hope that things may be beginning to improve under Ainsworth.

It has been a tough time for the 49-year-old since he replaced Neil Critchley in February, but the result against the Baggies could act as a turning point, with the R's comeback particularly impressive considering the lack of confidence in the squad after their alarming run of form.

Palmer is right that Reading have taken a gamble in appointing Noel Hunt for the remainder of the season given his lack of managerial experience, but should Hunt make an impact at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the Hoops could be in serious trouble if their poor form continues.

It was the first step in the right direction for the R's on Monday, but after a run of two wins in 25 league games, more evidence is needed before being too optimistic about their survival prospects.