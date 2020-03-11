‘Will cry when he leaves’, ‘Something else’ – Blackpool man’s star performance has these fans drooling

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added another special goal to his repertoire when Blackpool fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Tranmere Rovers in Neil Critchley’s first home game.

The Tangerines were looking to get back to winning ways at Bloomfield Road as newly-appointed manager Neil Critchley took over the side for his first home game, after an impressive debut point away to local rivals Fleetwood Town.

Tranmere Rovers made the trip to the Fylde Coast with slim hopes of clawing their way to survival as they sat six points adrift of safety heading into the game.

They took a surprising 2-0 lead last night via goals from Morgan Ferrier and James Vaughan before half-time, with Nathan Delfouneso coming the closest for the home side as his 12-yard header floated off the top of the crossbar.

The hosts managed to make a game of it in the second-half thanks to a moment of magic from Blackpool midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as he got the ball out of his feet from around 30 yards from goal to unleash an unstoppable left-footed striker into the far corner.

It wasn’t enough to see Critchley’s men snatch a point from the strugglers but Dewsbury-Hall’s rich vein of form in front of goal continues with another cracker.

The Blackpool fans certainly weren’t happy with the result as they continued to languish in mid-table, but the on-loan Leicester City man has been very impressive and fans were ken to outline this after his goal…

2) Allowed Ronan and Dewsbury-Hall to play a little further up the pitch. That midfield three has some promise to it. Just felt that we couldn't pin Tranmere back enough and create enough pressure on their goal to get a 2nd or 3rd. — Tangerine Dreaming (@Tanger_Dreaming) March 10, 2020

Neil Critchley has a big summer ahead of him , i feel confident that he going to bring in some of the Liverpool youngster into the club . I would be happy if we got Curtis Jones on loan imagine having Kiernan Dewsbury – Hall and Curtis Jones in the middle of midfield

😍😍😍 — Matthew (@mattywazza) March 10, 2020

I love Dewsbury – Hall more than words can describe. Will cry when he leaves us. — Oliver Earnshaw (@OllieBFC2003) March 10, 2020

This guy is something else, longshot master! — youri. (@zyouri) March 10, 2020

Sign him and it will be the best deal of the summer — J.Mants (@joemantle2) March 10, 2020

Way too good for this level — Jonny Burke (@jonnyb7713) March 10, 2020

Only decent players we have are the loan players. Get these signed up, get rid of the duffers who’ve proven they don’t have what it takes and bring in some quality next season and we’ll have a chance. This isn’t the manager’s fault, this is the hoof-ball legacy he’s inherited! 🍊 — Ryan Noon 💻🤓🗼 (@frontendryno) March 10, 2020

Sign him up — Nath Euington (@euington) March 10, 2020

We are going to struggle so much next season if we don't replace him this summer. — George (@_GeorgeGlass) March 10, 2020

Stunning goal — AntStephen󠁧 (@AntStephen) March 10, 2020