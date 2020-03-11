Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackpool

‘Will cry when he leaves’, ‘Something else’ – Blackpool man’s star performance has these fans drooling

Published

42 mins ago

on

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall added another special goal to his repertoire when Blackpool fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to struggling Tranmere Rovers in Neil Critchley’s first home game.

The Tangerines were looking to get back to winning ways at Bloomfield Road as newly-appointed manager Neil Critchley took over the side for his first home game, after an impressive debut point away to local rivals Fleetwood Town.

Tranmere Rovers made the trip to the Fylde Coast with slim hopes of clawing their way to survival as they sat six points adrift of safety heading into the game.

They took a surprising 2-0 lead last night via goals from Morgan Ferrier and James Vaughan before half-time, with Nathan Delfouneso coming the closest for the home side as his 12-yard header floated off the top of the crossbar.

The hosts managed to make a game of it in the second-half thanks to a moment of magic from Blackpool midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as he got the ball out of his feet from around 30 yards from goal to unleash an unstoppable left-footed striker into the far corner.

It wasn’t enough to see Critchley’s men snatch a point from the strugglers but Dewsbury-Hall’s rich vein of form in front of goal continues with another cracker.

The Blackpool fans certainly weren’t happy with the result as they continued to languish in mid-table, but the on-loan Leicester City man has been very impressive and fans were ken to outline this after his goal…

