‘Will come down to the money’ – Would QPR sell key man amid interest from Leeds United and Wolves? The verdict

Premier League sides Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both in the running to sign Queens Park Rangers centre-back Rob Dickie, as per Football Insider.

The 25-year-old has scored in all three of Mark Warburton’s side’s competitive games so far this season – and has established himself as one of the 58-year-old’s key men since the defender arrived from Oxford United last September.

He signed a four-year deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after making the jump up a tier – but could be set to leave west London less than 12 months on if a satisfactory bid for the centre-back comes in.

QPR manager Warburton has since reassured fans Dickie won’t be leaving the Championship side on a cut-price deal amid interest from elsewhere. And they could potentially create a bidding war if the interested top-flight duo step up their pursuit of the 25-year-old and launch bids for his services.

The centre-back, who also attracted interest from Newcastle United back in May, made 43 Championship appearances last term and helped the R’s to achieve an impressive ninth-place finish.

But would they be willing to sell him this summer if a tempting offer is put on the table? We asked three of our FLW writers this key question.

Ben Wignall

I honestly can’t see QPR cashing in on Dickie in the final few weeks of the window.

The Hoops sold Ebere Eze last summer for a club-record fee and that was to be expected – he had outgrown the Championship and his performances warranted that top-flight move and he proved in spells last season that he’s classy enough for the Premier League.

Despite clubs playing in front of no fans for over a year, which means lost revenue of course, I still don’t see the need for QPR to sell, especially when Dickie is tied down to a long-term contract.

A potential sale may also unsettle current players as well – Charlie Austin said before he penned a permanent contract with the club that they would need to show some ambition if he was going to commit and selling Dickie would completely go against that.

Eight-figure offers could be tempting to the QPR board but I don’t think the bids will get as high as that and ultimately I see Dickie remaining until at least January, which is when the club’s promotion aspirations will probably be a lot more clearer.

Ned Holmes

It’s certainly a possibility and one that the R’s should be planning for.

Mark Warburton’s side look well set to launch a serious play-off push this term and Rob Dickie, who has made a wonderful start to the season, could be key to that.

However, should significant bids be made for the defender then selling him is something the west London club may have to consider.

It’s all going to come down to the player’s stance because his contract is set to run until 2024, meaning the R’s don’t have to sell him at all this summer.

If he has his head turned and wants to leave, then you feel it makes sense for them to consider a sale, if not then they should look to keep hold of him until at least the summer.

Chris Gallagher

As with most clubs in the Championship, it will come down to the money.

Of course, QPR are not going to want to sell Dickie because his form since joining the club, and particularly this season, has been outstanding. So, they will be aware that they have a top player on their hands and the fact he has years left on his contract means there’s no pressure to sell, which is crucial.

However, every player has a price and the prospect of linking up with either of those Premier League clubs will obviously appeal to Dickie.

But, QPR know the market, they know his worth and they will rightly demand a significant fee before they consider cashing in. Ultimately, it’s going to come down to whether Wolves or Leeds stump up the money that’s needed but QPR fans won’t be too worried about losing him just yet as it’s going to take a major bid for their resolve to be tested.