Will Cardiff City stay up in the Championship this season?

Cardiff City are three points above the Championship relegation zone after 22 games despite identifying a promotion push as their aim at the start of the season.

The Bluebirds have won three, drawn two and lost three in their eight matches since the sacking of Mick McCarthy and have looked a more assured unit under Steve Morison’s leadership. The frailties are still there and have cropped up in patches but the Bluebirds are certainly in much better shape going into the January transfer window than they were earlier on in the campaign.

Cardiff host Derby County on Saturday before playing five of the division’s current top seven in a row, a stretch of fixtures which will tell us a lot about their survival credentials.

FLW writer Toby Wilding had his say on the whether the Bluebirds will stay up in the second tier this season, when he appeared on this morning’s debate show on FLW TV.

He said: “If they do strengthen in January then I do expect them to pull away with the strength of the squad they’ve got.

“If he (Kieffer Moore) does pick up an injury then you do worry about where those goals would come from.

“I would expect, given the way Cardiff have turned things around recently, they should pull away, but I do think they need to do a bit of business to consolidate that in January.”

There is a clear lack of ideas in the final third at Cardiff, which has resulted to them being quite one-dimensional and very reliant on Ryan Giles from open play. The Bluebirds are unlikely to be big spenders come the turn of the year, but if they do not bring in some creative reinforcements then they are set for a relegation battle to persist for the vast majority of the campaign.

