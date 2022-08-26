Will Cardiff City finally shuffle the striker pack for Preston clash?

Cardiff City go up against the only team in English football yet to concede a league goal in Preston North End, a clash which is sure to only fuel further questions regarding the Bluebirds’ struggling forward line.

Max Watters has been the go-to guy for Steve Morison thus far, starting every game up top, but with the striker goalless and missing gilt-edged chance after chance it appears the gaffer’s patience is wearing ever-thinner.

Morison gave a rousing defence of Watters after victory against Birmingham City, but following a 2-0 less to Bristol in the Severnside Derby he struck a rather different tone.

“I told [the strikers] today, ‘I’m fed up with defending you, you’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net – that’s your job,” said Morison, before adding: “You get your moments, you have to put the ball in the back of the net”.

Morison rightly acknowledged that his team were still creating chances which is naturally a positive, but the forward men’s continued failure to put them away is becoming an increasing point of concern.

Winger Callum O’Dowda assisted in Cardiff’s win against Birmingham, but is expected to deputise at left-back this weekend after Jamilu Collins’ long-term injury and back-up Joel Bagan’s fitness concerns.

That leaves no classic winger in the Cardiff squad to stretch Preston’s five defenders and put balls into the box for Watters or Etete.

Morison, more so than even before, is left with both a tactical conundrum for the weekend’s game in particular. and some questions to ask himself regarding team selection more broadly.

Cardiff have a 100% league record at home, but Preston seem simply unbreakable. Things might need to be shifted around to surprise The Lilywhites’ incredibly well-drilled back line, who have evidently prepared impeccably for every league game thus far.

One answer could be drawing defenders out of their positions by using Rubin Colwill as a technically-proficient focal point up top.

His wonder-pass into Isaak Davies could’ve turned the game against The Robins around if his Welsh compatriot were able to provide a better finish, and Colwill’s fitness appears to be back approaching its peak.

A strong, physical presence is always a bonus, but against Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes it might be prudent to play around them rather than attempt to tower above them.

It’s a long season, and Cardiff are still experimenting with their best line-up and figuring out the tactical capacities of their 15 new signings. There’s also a fantastic youth academy with a new breed of young stars waiting in the wings to make an impact at senior level.

Morison has plenty of options at his disposal, then, and last week’s comments suggest he is running out of patience with his approach thus far – whether he ultimately sticks or twists, Bluebirds fans will be hoping it’s the right decision.