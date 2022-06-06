Will Boyle’s first words after striking agreement with Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have signed Will Boyle on a free transfer after his deal ended at Cheltenham Town, as announced by the club this afternoon.

Boyle returns to the Terriers having left for the Robins in January 2017, and goes some way to replacing the outgoings of Levi Colwill and Naby Sarr, as a left sided centre back.

The 26-year-old was one of the most technically gifted central defenders in the third tier last term and has developed rapidly under Michael Duff at the Jonny Rocks Stadium.

The 26-year-old expressed his emotions after signing a two year deal, with the club reserving an option to extend it by a further year, when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “I’m delighted, it’s good to get it done and be back where it all started for me.

“Looking at the environment as a whole, obviously disappointing just to miss out on the Premier League, but what’s been created here, behind the scenes, the squad but also the staff, it’s a place where people develop, that was clear from the outside looking in.

“Speaking to the club, it was made even clearer to me, so that was a major factor really.

“I’m 26 now, so I think it’s a massive platform for me, a great opportunity for me to kick on.”

Sorba Thomas’ set pieces will be even more menacing next season, with Boyle to add to the mix coming up from the back with Tom Lees and Matty Pearson.

The Verdict

This is a very shrewd pick-up from the Terriers, and it shows the faith that they have in recruiting players from further down the pyramid.

The vast majority of Boyle’s career has been spent in League Two, only making the step up to the third tier by winning the fourth tier title with the Robins in 2020/21.

Boyle can be no nonsense, as well as a more expansive ball playing defender and that should give the Terriers confidence that they can emulate the defensive solidity they showed in 2021/22, heading into next term.

Boyle’s presence will also present an exciting partnership on that side of the pitch with flying wing back Harry Toffolo.