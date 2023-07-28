Highlights Southampton could sell Romeo Lavia in the coming weeks and make a significant profit on him.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in signing Lavia, with Liverpool making a bid of £42.5 million.

Southampton is holding out for a £50 million fee for Lavia and are well within their rights to do so, as he is seen as a valuable asset with potential for growth.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It looks inevitable that Southampton will be cashing in on Romeo Lavia in the next week or two.

The 19-year-old has only been at the Saints for a year since his £12 million move from Man City, but they are set to make a significant profit on a player with just 36 appearances at club level in his career.

Liverpool and Chelsea want Lavia

Lavia, who was capped earlier in the summer by Belgium at senior level, is a major target for Liverpool this summer as they seek a replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Fabinho.

The Reds have already had a bid rejected for the youngster but according to Fabrizio Romano, a new offer has been submitted with £42.5 million guaranteed, with extra add-ons to potentially take the deal to £45 million.

Southampton though have always been holding out for a £50 million fee for Lavia as they continue to play hard-ball over a player that they have contracted for a number of years, and it's not just Liverpool who are keen as well as Chelsea still hold a strong interest.

The Blues could yet enter the mix officially as they continue to get priced out of a deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, but any offer would have to meet the Saints' valuation.

Is Romeo Lavia worth £50 million?

Let's see what some of FLW's writers think in regards to Lavia's real value as he looks set to make a mega move back to the top flight of English football.

Ben Wignall

Usually, it would be preposterous to suggest a player with less than 50 professional matches to his name would be worth in the region of £50 million, but Lavia is certainly worth it based on ability and potential combined.

Yes, he was part of a team that were relegated from the Premier League, but he wasn't always playing due to injuries and you could see the class he had when a part of the Southampton engine room.

The fact that Liverpool want him to slot into their starting 11 in place of Fabinho immediately shows that he's definitely worth the money that Southampton are asking for, and at the age of 19 he could get even better and become one of the world's best defensive midfielders.

Southampton are perfectly within their rights to stand firm over their valuation and in a few years time, with regular game-time at Liverpool or Chelsea, I believe he will be worth more towards nine figures (£100 million) in a few years time.

Ned Holmes

£50 million is certainly a massive fee for a 19-year-old but Romeo Lavia showed in the Premier League last season that he is the real deal.

The midfielder is a bright, bright talent and one that looks to have all the building blocks to be a top player in the future, which is something Southampton clearly recognise.

The Saints hold all the cards here as the teenager, who is already a full Belgium international, is under contract at St Mary's until 2027 and are well within their rights to stand by their sizeable valuation.

They have been clear throughout the window that it would take £50 million to prize him away from them this summer and the ongoing interest from the likes of Liverpool nad Chelsea is proof that they're right to do so.

Keeping hold of him is not a risk - he could be a fantastic asset at Championship level and aid their promotion push while gaining more experience and potentially even growing in value - so why would Southampton drop their valuation just because bigger clubs aren't happy?

In my eyes, the frustration of fans of the chasing sides is a classic case of big club arrogance.