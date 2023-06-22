Carlton Palmer has delivered his verdict on how much Leicester City stand to make in any potential Harvey Barnes sale.

The future of the winger is up in the air following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

Who is interested in Harvey Barnes?

It has been reported that the likes of Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham for the 25-year-old.

West Ham and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the forward for this window.

This has made it clear that Barnes’ future is likely to lie elsewhere, with the player seen as more than capable of competing in the Premier League.

The drop-down to the Championship will likely cost Leicester at least one of their star players, with James Maddison also being heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

How much does Carlton Palmer think Harvey Barnes is worth?

Palmer believes that Leicester could earn as much as £25 million for the winger, given the level of interest in his services.

The former midfielder has highlighted his impressive performances for Leicester despite the team suffering relegation as a reason for why so many clubs are chasing his signature.

“Leicester City will struggle to keep hold of Harvey Barnes now they are relegated,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Barnes in a relegated Leicester side scored 13 Premier League goals, which is a very decent return for a wide player.

“I think Leicester will be wanting £25 million plus for the player who is still only 25-years of age and not even into his prime.”

Leicester have their work cut out for them this summer as Enzo Maresca looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Should Leicester City cash-in on Harvey Barnes?

Barnes is a very talented forward that should be competing in the Premier League.

Gaining just £25 million for him would represent a loss in value given they likely could have gotten more than double that just 12 months ago.

A fee closer to £40 million seems realistic, but if no suitors are willing to meet that then £25 million could be much closer to the actual sale price.

Barnes came through the academy at Leicester so losing him would be a massive blow, but that is the kind of consequence a team can suffer when they get relegated from the Premier League.