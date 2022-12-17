“Will be quietly confident” – Journalist shares January transfer prediction regarding Bristol Rovers star

Winning promotion to League One with his Bristol Rovers side last season, Aaron Collins has thrived in the third tier during the first part of this campaign.

The 25-year-old has netted 11 times and has provided a further seven assists in 21 league games for the Gas thus far, proving to be a source of versatility too.

The welsh forward netted 15 times during last season’s promotion-winning campaign, with that being a total that he is well on course for surpassing, in the higher division too.

Sharing his thoughts on the prolific frontman and asked if he can see interest surfacing when January comes around, Pete O’Rourke told Football League World: “I’m sure he will be featuring quite highly on the wanted list of Championship clubs due to his goalscoring exploits for Bristol Rovers.

“He’s one of the top scorers in League one, in a team currently in mid-table. He’s been Bristol Rovers’ star performer so far this season.

“I think Bristol Rovers will be quietly confident that nothing will happen with him in January. As you said, he’s on a long-term contract. So it would take a big fee for them to even think about selling him right now.

“I don’t think too many Championship clubs have the budgets to go out and be signing players from League One for a decent fee.

“So I think for the time being, Bristol Rovers will be pretty optimistic that Aaron Collins will be staying there but if he continues his goalscoring exploits for the rest of the season, I’m sure there will be a lot of clubs in the Championship ready to make a move from in the summer.”

The verdict

As O’Rourke says, he has a long-term contract meaning that Bristol Rovers would be in full control if interest was to surface from the Championship.

A player who can thrive as a central striker, on the wing, or as a number 10, it is that kind of versatility, and his mightily impressive goal contributions record, that would make him an appealing option at second-tier level.

If Collins continues to score goals consistently as the rest of the campaign goes on, then it would be no surprise if a move was to come about in the summer.

In the summer, teams will likely have a bigger budget to operate with and that could pave the way for a second-tier move.