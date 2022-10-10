“Will be No1 target” – Reliable West Brom source reveals hierarchy’s ideal Steve Bruce replacement

Sean Dyche will be the West Bromwich Albion hierarchy’s number one target to replace Steve Bruce as the club’s manager, according to former Baggies reporter Chris Lepowski.

The Baggies are on the looking for a new boss following the departure of Bruce, whose eight month stint came to an end on Monday morning when he was relieved of his duties.

West Brom had won just once in the league in 13 matches, which came all the way back in August with a thumping 5-2 win over Hull City, but results had nose-dived in recent weeks, with home losses to Birmingham and Swansea City as well as an away defeat to Preston North End.

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

A goalless draw with Luton Town at The Hawthorns on Saturday was the final straw for owner Lai Guochuan, who has terminated Bruce’s contract.

And despite a replacement not being imminent, it appears that former Burnley manager Dyche will be the ideal individual to come in to try and save the Midlands club – if he can be tempted.

Dyche has been unemployed since being sacked by the Clarets in April as they made a change in an attempt to save themselves from Premier League relegation – which in the end did not work.

Now though, Dyche could return to the EFL with West Brom if they come to him with a suitable offer, although he did reveal on former Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster’s podcast recently that he was affording himself a time-frame to see if any Premier League job offers come in.

The Verdict

After the job he did at Burnley in a near-10 year period, Dyche is a manager that should be on the top of any Championship shortlist for a club that is willing to back their manager and has the funds and reputation to do so.

His style of football may not be too pretty, but it is effective most of the time, and with two promotions to his name from the Championship, he knows how to get out of the league.

With not many Premier League jobs available right now and Dyche’s own recent admission that he’s got the management bug back, a big Championship opportunity could tempt him.

And the fact he would not need to move away from his family this time if he were to accept a proposal from the Baggies means that it’s potentially the perfect fit, and the players that are already at The Hawthorns are more-than good enough to start climbing the table.