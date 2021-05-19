‘Will be missed’, ‘Got the end you wanted’ – These Bristol City fans react to comments from departing player

Famara Diedhiou has sent a series of messages to Bristol City fans as he prepares to leave the club after almost four years at the club.

The Senegal international was an important player for the Robins during his time at the club, and it had been hoped that he would extend his stay as talks took place over a new deal.

An agreement couldn’t be reached though, with the club confirming his exit last week.

So, Diedhiou took to Twitter to send a message to those that made his experience at Ashton Gate an enjoyable one.

“I would like to thanks every single person who supports the BCFC. Four years, four incredible years with the team who helped me to live my dreams play in England. it’s been a big pleasure and some greats memories from the first year but not the end I wanted.”

As well as that, Diedhiou claimed that he didn’t want to leave the club, whilst he suggested reports he was offered a big-money contract by the Robins to stay were false.

Were each of these 20 former Bristol City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Lewin Nyatanga Right Left

Unsurprisingly, these messages had the fans talking, with some initially annoyed that the striker was departing after failing to agree a new deal.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Thanks you for everything Fam, you will be missed 🔴⚪️ — Luke Cobb (@Cobby_the_red) May 19, 2021

You got the end you wanted.good luck for the future. — pc (@skinheadface) May 19, 2021

No disrespect mate thankful for what you done but since that January door slammed shut you never put any effort in. Throughout the window you was electric! Just a coincidence? Doubt it! No player is bigger than the club. Nevertheless all the best for the future. — Richie griffin (@richieGriffin55) May 19, 2021

Thanks Fam for messaging the supporters. Sorry you did not get the chance to stay and sorry that you've been let down by the club. Would have liked to have seen you and that smile next season wearing the red of the robins…..stay safe and best of luck. — BristolRedNorthants (@bristol_red) May 19, 2021

Good luck in the future Famara, you are quite right, it was not the end that you (or we) wanted but I prefer to remember the better times over those last 4 years & genuinely wish you all the very best. — Graham Clapp (@gmc_63) May 19, 2021

I'll miss you Dave …. Ignore all the bad vibes and wish you all the best for the future ..always wore the shirt with pride 🔴 — Gary Luker (@GarytheGreat72) May 19, 2021

Thanks for everything Fam. I'll be sad to see you go, you were ACE! — Hamster McKenzie (@Hamstermckenzie) May 19, 2021