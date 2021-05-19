Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Will be missed’, ‘Got the end you wanted’ – These Bristol City fans react to comments from departing player

Famara Diedhiou has sent a series of messages to Bristol City fans as he prepares to leave the club after almost four years at the club.

The Senegal international was an important player for the Robins during his time at the club, and it had been hoped that he would extend his stay as talks took place over a new deal.

An agreement couldn’t be reached though, with the club confirming his exit last week.

So, Diedhiou took to Twitter to send a message to those that made his experience at Ashton Gate an enjoyable one.

I would like to thanks every single person who supports the BCFC. Four years, four incredible years with the team who helped me to live my dreams play in England. it’s been a big pleasure and some greats memories from the first year but not the end I wanted.”

As well as that, Diedhiou claimed that he didn’t want to leave the club, whilst he suggested reports he was offered a big-money contract by the Robins to stay were false.

Unsurprisingly, these messages had the fans talking, with some initially annoyed that the striker was departing after failing to agree a new deal.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


