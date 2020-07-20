Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Will be missed’, ‘Good deal’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as midfielder’s departure is confirmed

Published

10 mins ago

on

Reading have confirmed that Mo Barrow has left the club to join South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee. 

The Gambian winger made 82 appearances in total for the Royals, but spent last season out on loan away from the Madejski Stadium.

Barrow scored some crucial goals for the Berkshire-based side, and will be hoping that he can recapture his best form for the South Korean champions at the earliest of opportunities.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with Turkish side Denizlispor, where he scored three goals in 24 appearances during the 2019/20 season.

But with the off-the-field situation, it was likely that the Royals were going to cash-in on some players as they look to clear out the ‘deadwood’ from the current playing squad.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Barrow’s permanent departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Article title: 'Will be missed', 'Good deal' – Plenty of Reading fans react as midfielder's departure is confirmed

