‘Will be like a new signing’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to key player’s absence

West Bromwich Albion dropped down to second after drawing 0-0 with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The Baggies would have been looking to return to winning ways after falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic last weekend, as well losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

But Slaven Bilic’s side were left frustrated after producing a drab performance in South Wales, drawing 0-0 with Swansea at the weekend as Leeds United moved to top-spot.

Albion failed to play with any real tempo or fluidity throughout and failed to break down a resilient Swansea defence.

One player who has been missing for West Brom for a while now is Grady Diangana, who has been influential since joining on loan from West Ham United in the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and produced six assists for the Baggies this term, but has been missing since the end of January after picking up an injury against Stoke City.

West Brom fans have been missing Diangana in recent weeks after performances have dwindled of late, and here’s what they had to say…

No damage done. One game nearer to promotion. When Diangana gets back that should make a massive difference. #WBA — B Murphy (@burnmurphy) March 7, 2020

Just back from Swansea, what a shocking performance that was. Need to freshen the team up with Furlong and Gibbs. Desperate for Diangana back as well #wba — Jonathan Pratt (@JonathanPratt_) March 7, 2020

Can’t wait for Diangana to be back — Callum (@CallumWBA_) March 7, 2020

What I wanna know is when is Diangana expected back? We've missed him so much, will be like a new signing when he does return. — Steven Butler (@StevieB_WBA) March 7, 2020

Well that was totally uninspiring from Albion today. Second game running we've looked toothless in attack. Need Diangana back asap. #wba — Matt Mcfarlane (@MattMcf18) March 7, 2020

Can't wait for diangana to come back #wba — Rory (@fxckoffRory) March 7, 2020