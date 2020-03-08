Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Will be like a new signing’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to key player’s absence

West Bromwich Albion dropped down to second after drawing 0-0 with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The Baggies would have been looking to return to winning ways after falling to a 1-0 home defeat to Wigan Athletic last weekend, as well losing 3-2 to Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

But Slaven Bilic’s side were left frustrated after producing a drab performance in South Wales, drawing 0-0 with Swansea at the weekend as Leeds United moved to top-spot.

Albion failed to play with any real tempo or fluidity throughout and failed to break down a resilient Swansea defence.

One player who has been missing for West Brom for a while now is Grady Diangana, who has been influential since joining on loan from West Ham United in the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and produced six assists for the Baggies this term, but has been missing since the end of January after picking up an injury against Stoke City.

West Brom fans have been missing Diangana in recent weeks after performances have dwindled of late, and here’s what they had to say…


