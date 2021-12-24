‘Will be like a new player’ – West Brom handed key player boost

West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael has revealed to the Express & Star that the club could have Dara O’Shea back available for action in January.

The Republic of Ireland international has been sidelined with a broken ankle since September and was initially ruled out for up to four to six months by the Albion medical staff.

However O’Shea has seemingly recovered quicker than expected and is now being pencilled in for a potential return at the turn of the new year in what is set to be a massive boost for the Baggies and their promotion hopes.

Speaking about the expected return of the defender, Ismael was quick to state the following recently:

“It looks very good.

“If everything goes right, he could be back in training in January.

“Dara will be like a new player for us.”

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders

O’Shea had been in sparkling form for the Baggies prior to his injury, scoring two goals in his opening five Sky Bet Championship appearances.

The Irishman is under contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2023 and is viewed as a key member of the current squad.

The Verdict

This will come as a real boost for Albion who have really missed O’Shea’s influence since he was sidelined towards the start of the season.

He had really developed into an important member of the squad and will now be seeking to win back his starting spot once he is fit enough to be involved in games again.

O’Shea certainly has the right skill set required to thrive in a back three and it will be interesting to see which of the slots he goes into upon his return.

The most important thing for Ismael is that he will have another option at his disposal during a crucial stage of the season.