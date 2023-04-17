West Bromwich Albion kept their play-off hopes alive at the weekend as they beat Stoke City 2-1 at the Bet365 Stadium.

A ten-minute double from Jayson Molumby was enough to see Albion collect all three points on the road.

However, the win came at a cost.

Daryl Dike injury latest

Baggies striker Daryl Dike had to be stretched off in the first half it what looked like to be a nasty injury.

It has since been revealed by Albion boss Carlos Corberan that the USA international has suffered an Achilles injury and is likely to be out for “months”.

The 22-year-old has had an up and down time this season, picking up injuries throughout the campaign. However, when he has been on the pitch, the striker has managed to chip in with seven goals and register a single assist.

Dike has been a regular under Corberan, fighting at the top end of the pitch with fellow striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. However, this news means it leaves West Brom light in the final third, as fellow attackers Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana are also out for the rest of the season.

Albion are in the midst of a battle to get into the top six and extend their season by another three games, and Dike’s absence will be a huge blow in their attempt.

However, this provides other players a chance to step up and grasp the opportunity that is being presented.

Is Karlan Grant a good alternative to Daryl Dike?

Karlan Grant was the man to replace Dike in the win over Stoke, and the striker seemed to take his opportunity well, producing an impressive performance.

As Dike is now out for the long term, we asked EFL pundit, Carlton Palmer, whether Grant can step up and replace Dike.

Discussing the pair's goal-to-game ratio, Palmer told Football League World: "Karlan has been involved in 19 matches so far this season with West Brom, netting three goals. So obviously with Daryl Dike now being injured and him playing 23 games, which is a decent return for him because he struggles with injury, and he’s weighed in with seven goals.

"But he is a big threat up there with his pace and power.

"It will be important for Karlan to step up."

Moving onto what Grant and his teammates need to target in terms of points, Palmer continued: "West Brom have a game in hand on most of the sides chasing a play-off place, (and) three draws, one defeat and one win in their last five games.

"So they've got a big five games coming up, normally 75 points would be good enough to get you into the play-offs, so they need a maximum of 10 points from their remaining five fixtures to see them get into a play-off place."

It looked on the cards that Grant will leave West Brom this summer, having fallen way down the pecking order at the club and the noticeable move to Swansea City that fell through in the January transfer window.

However, with Dike’s injury, he is now likely to play an important role in the remaining five games of the season. Therefore, Grant, who is still under contract at the Hawthorns until 2026, is likely to play a bigger role and could help West Brom break into those all-important play-off places.