‘Will be hungry to impress’ – Nottingham Forest given renewed hope over Aston Villa deal: The verdict

Nottingham Forest summer target Keinan Davis could be available in January, according to The Athletic.

It is understood that Aston Villa are set to send him out on loan as long as they don’t suffer any injuries to attacking players over the next few months.

But should Forest reignite their interest in the Villa player?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Variety is important in any attacking contingent and in the, albeit effective, fading talents of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban there is not a lot of pace of unpredictability leading the line for Nottingham Forest.

Keinan Davis’ goal return has been pretty terrible at Aston Villa but the 23-year-old’s physicality and energy always gives defences plenty to think about.

At 23 he will want regular first-team action at some point in the next few years and so will be hungry to impress during a Football League loan spell.

Davis will be 26 by the time his contract runs out at Villa Park and with a first-team berth looking unlikely there he needs to build his reputation.

Not the eye-catching name that Forest will be calling for in January but arriving with a point to prove Davis is definitely worth a punt.

Josh Cole

If Villa are indeed willing to let Davies leave in January, Forest ought to consider reigniting their interest in the forward as he could potentially thrive in a lower division.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, the 23-year-old may need to seal a temporary move away from the club in order to prevent his career from stalling.

Whilst it may take Davis some time to adapt to Steve Cooper’s style of play, there is no reason why he cannot go on to have a positive impact on Forest’s fortunes next year.

The forward’s arrival may also force the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor to step up their performance levels which could lead to Forest moving up the Championship standings.

George Harbey

Forest undoubtedly need to look to the future, with Lewis Grabban now 33 and Lyle Taylor also 31.

But does Davis fix their long-term solution? Not on a loan deal, he doesn’t.

Davis is a quick, strong, powerful striker who can play up front and lead the line.

But what we are seeing at the moment is Grabban dropping deep, which allows Philip Zinckernagel and Brennan Johnson to push on.

Does Davis have the ability to operate in a fluid front three? I’m not sure.