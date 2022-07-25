“Will be hungry” – Middlesbrough set for transfer tussle with Birmingham, West Brom & others: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are set to battle other Championship clubs for Manchester United attacker Hannibal Mejbri, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (23/07, 15:25).

Birmingham City, Millwall, and West Bromwich Albion have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who has been part of Erik ten Hag’s squad during pre-season.

But would he be a good signing for Boro? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Middlesbrough played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Stadium of Light 1-1 2-2 3-3 4-4

Josh Cole

Whereas Middlesbrough may need to strengthen their squad between now and the end of the transfer window, signing Mejbri would be a risk.

The midfielder has featured on three occasions in the Premier League but he has yet to make his bow in the Championship and thus could potentially struggle to adapt to life in this division.

Furthermore, when you consider that Boro are planning to turn to the likes of Matt Crooks, Riley McGree and Jonny Howson for inspiration in central-midfield next season, Mejbri may find it difficult to force his way into the club’s starting eleven.

Instead of making a move for the 19-year-old, Middlesbrough ought to consider drafting in some players who have proven track-records in the second tier.

Carla Devine

This would be a great signing for Middlesbrough with the new season approaching. The 19-year-old has already shown glimpses of his potential and at such a young age, you imagine that will only grow.

Boro are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements ahead of the season especially as they have their sights set on a promotion push this year so this is a signing they definitely do need to be looking at.

His parent club will be keen for him to get some regular playing time under his belt and you can see him getting this chance at Boro. Although he doesn’t have the most experience in terms of years, the fact he already has Premier League appearances to his name speaks volumes.

He’s a youngster who will be hungry and keen to prove his talent meaning he will give his all for the Boro shirt whilst he’s with them and should be able to add strength to their attack.

Ned Holmes

Given it looks as though Marcus Tavernier could leave this season, signing Hannibal Mejbri could be a wise move from Middlesbrough’s perspective.

They do have Riley McGree already but a promotion push in the Championship requires depth.

Chris Wilder knows that well and it would be no surprise if he’s banging on Steve Gibson’s door to ask him to sign Mejbri.

It says enough about his quality and promise that he’s caught the eye for Man United’s U23s and has been in and around their first team in 2022.

If Tavernier remains at the club then you’d question whether the 19-year-old is a priority but they need players lined up as a replacement.

With that in mind, they should ensure they stay in the race for Mejbri.