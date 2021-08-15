Fulham
‘Will be huge for us this year’ – Many Fulham fans are loving key man’s recent showing v Huddersfield Town
Bobby Decordova-Reid proved to be the creative spark during Fulham’s 5-1 victory over Huddersfield town yesterday, providing three assists and putting in a wonderful display.
The 28-year-old, who joined The Cottagers from Cardiff City on a permanent deal in 2020, brought his assist tally this season to the figure he achieved during the last campaign.
Decordova-Reid’s first assist came in the 37th minute when he flicked on Harry Wilson’s cross which was eventually bundled in by the onrushing Josh Onomah – a goal that doubled Fulham’s advantage.
After some neat footwork just before half time, Decordova-Reid was on hand to provide another assist. This time he directed the ball to Fabio Carvalho who slotted home from close range, extending their advantage to two goals again.
The Jamaican international nearly got on the scoresheet himself ten minutes after half-time, when he cut in from the left-wing but fired straight into the arms of Ryan Schofield in the Huddersfield net.
Decordova-Reid completed his hat-trick of assists in the 78th minute when his intelligent through ball was picked up by Ivan Cavaleiro, who controlled and lobbed Schofield expertly.
Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans have reacted to Decordova-Reid’s performance during their 5-1 thrashing of Huddersfield…
he’s just too good 🌟 https://t.co/YjsagruCkh
— elizabeth (@esbarnard_) August 15, 2021
Think Reid will be a key player this time around
— Garry (@FfcSkippy) August 15, 2021
KING BOBBY 👑 pic.twitter.com/WzZp3VRaQj
— Fulhamatto (@fulhamatto) August 15, 2021
Fully deserved great performance https://t.co/uRUiBn5fOe
— 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐡𝐚𝐦 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐃𝐢𝐞 (@fulham_2k21) August 15, 2021
BDR will be huge for us this year 💥 https://t.co/IXP9TWfAAi
— Anthony B 🏁 (@Fulhamflutter) August 15, 2021
Very much deserved https://t.co/8qFqM60Q9X
— Barnaby & Chris 🏳️🌈 (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 15, 2021
Jamaican Iniesta
— Adam (@AdamskiFFC) August 15, 2021
Great Bobby well done👌
— Daniel Kimberley (@DanielKimberle4) August 15, 2021