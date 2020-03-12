‘Will be found out’ – These Portsmouth fans are not confident ahead of the run-in

Plenty of Portsmouth fans have criticised the club’s recent performances and the work of manager Kenny Jackett after a run of two wins in five matches.

Pompey are currently fourth in League One and just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but a number of fans have been critical of manager Kenny Jackett and the style of play he has instilled.

Jackett arrived at the South coast club in the summer of 2017 and led them to the playoffs last season after an eighth place finish in 2018.

However, fans are now appearing impatient with the club sat in the same position as last season and hitting a poor run of form at the worst possible moment.

Portsmouth face Accrington Stanley on Saturday in a bid to get back to winning ways and ahead of the match at Fratton Park the club’s official Instagram posted the following message.

Here are some of the best replies from Pompey supporters…

temporarytemples: Only two points off second place, but the team have not played well really all season, and the same was the case last season. How can a side that is consistently off colour be so high in the table? Lucky? Will be found out in the end some think.

tomjconnor_: If we get promoted Jackett has to move on.

little_copse: 100%, but what’s the likely hood of that happening. If he does NOT get us promoted he should be sacked. He’s had enough time and wasted enough money on loans and Marquis.

__brandonb123__: So tight at top many more points to pick up and some big away games coming just gotta work three tired legs up the blues 💙

ig.busta09: Play up Pompey ⚪️🔵🔵⚪️⚪️🔵⚪️🔵