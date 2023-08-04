The Championship makes its long-awaited return to action this weekend.

The last round of games in the regular season took place in early May, which has given teams across the division ample time to prepare for the new campaign.

Middlesbrough were one of the few teams who kept competing after the final full round of fixtures having earned their place in the play-offs with a fourth spot finish.

But Michael Carrick’s side suffered defeat to Coventry City and thus were consigned to another year in the second division.

Their promotion charge for the year ahead begins with a clash against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s side will be out to lay down a marker of their own promotion credentials when they visit the Riverside.

Who will come out on top in the clash between Middlesbrough and Millwall?

David Prutton expects both teams to have a positive season this year, but has tipped Middlesbrough to claim all three points this weekend.

The EFL pundit has predicted a 2-0 scoreline in favour of the hosts, which would give them the perfect start to the new term.

“Last season ended in disappointment for Middlesbrough, but they still made fantastic progress under Michael Carrick, and it will be fascinating to see how they look after he has had a full pre-season to work with his side,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Speaking of disappointment... Millwall really shot themselves in the foot in how they missed out on the play-offs.

“But they have held on to their star men for now and have done some good business so far.

“Gary Rowett will be desperate to go one better this time around and finally make that jump into the top six.

“They will, I feel, start with a loss at the Riverside, though. 2-0.”

Millwall finished eighth in the table last year, so will be aiming to go one step further and earn a play-off place.

The Lions missed out on a top six finish by just one point, and have since strengthened their squad in the transfer window.

Kevin Nisbet is the big-name arrival at the Den, with the forward signing off the back of an impressive campaign with Hibernian in Scotland.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have brought in a number of fresh faces but have not quite had the smooth sailing in the transfer window that some may have expected.

The two teams meet at the Riverside on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Can Middlesbrough get off to a winning start to the new season?

Millwall are potentially better prepared for the return of league action this weekend.

Middlesbrough’s summer has not quite gone to plan and the team looks weaker now than it did a few months ago.

But there is still plenty of quality at Carrick’s disposal so Boro should be more than competitive enough to take on Millwall.

This will be a big test of both teams’ early-season preparation and their promotion credentials.

While the league can’t be won in August, these games could still prove important in determining the eventual league table given how close things are likely to become by the final matchday.