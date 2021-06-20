‘Will be determined to prove a point’ – New name emerges as potential Scott Parker replacement at Fulham: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Eddie Howe is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Scott Parker should he leave Fulham.

Recent reports have indicated that Parker could be set to leave Craven Cottage and take charge at Bournemouth.

According to The Sun, Howe is one of the candidates to replace him and has support at the west London club.

So would he be a good appointment?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a no-brainer if Howe wants the job.

Whilst he ended up suffering relegation with Bournemouth, it can’t take away from the fact he did a tremendous job on the south coast over the years. As well as taking them up the leagues, his teams always played good, fast, attacking football, which is the way Fulham should want to play.

Having taken time out of the game, Howe will be refreshed and ready to go, and he will be determined to prove a point after the way he left Bournemouth.

So, he seems the ideal candidate if Parker does move on and it would be a surprise if they didn’t go for Howe.

Chris Thorpe

I’ve never been fully convinced by the hype that surrounds Eddie Howe, if truth be told.

Fair enough, he got Bournemouth out of the mire and into the Premier League but I can’t help but recognise the way in which he got them relegated.

He spent a lot of money during his time there in the Premier League and I think he would be expecting the same treatment if he got the Fulham job.

There’s no doubt that he has the credentials to do well at Craven Cottage but I think there are better names out there.

All the same, I wouldn’t be shocked if this deal happened.

Jordan Rushworth

Fulham seems like an ideal potential next destination for Eddie Howe this summer, with them in a position to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League next season if they can make a couple of important tweaks to their squad. It is therefore a job that could appeal to a manager in Howe’s position.

Howe offers an attractive brand of possession-based football and perhaps would be able to bring a little more attacking intent to the brand of football that Scott Parker got his side producing at Craven Cottage. It is not something that would require a massive rebuilding job to do that and would just be a case of changing one or two things from a tactical perspective.

It would also give Howe the chance to remain in England and in the South of England at that after he nearly got the job at Celtic. That again has to be a major appeal for the former Bournemouth manager given his ties to the South coast.

Howe brings to the table prior promotion-winning experience and that is something that can not be underestimated in the Championship. It is an appointment that would be an encouraging step for them to take.